England Become First Team Ever To Beat Austria At Women's Euros As Crowd Sets New Record

England have became the first team ever to beat Austria in regular time in a Women's European Championship game.

A first-half goal from Beth Mead saw Euro 2022 hosts England begin this summer's tournament with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

The official attendance at Manchester United's stadium was 68,871, which set a new record for a Women's Euros game.

A tournament-record crowd of 68,871 fans watched England beat Austria 1-0 in the opening game of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 IMAGO/Sports Press Photo/Daniela Porcelli

Euro 2022 is only the second Women's Euros that Austria have competed at.

At Euro 2017, they won two of their five games and drew the other three, including a 0-0 stalemate against Denmark in the semi-final where they eventually lost in a penalty shootout.

But they fell behind after 16 minutes on Wednesday when Mead scored the first goal of Euro 2022.

Arsenal forward Mead lobbed Austria goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger, who also plays for the Gunners at club level, after controlling a Fran Kirby pass with her chest.

England forward Beth Mead (center) pictured scoring the first goal of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 IMAGO/PRiME Media Images/Andy Rowland

Mead's lofted shot was cleared by Austria Carina Wenninger but only after the ball had marginally crossed the goal-line.

The referee swiftly awarded the goal after automated goal-line technology said that the ball had fully crossed the line.

But the game's restart was then delayed as a VAR review double-checked the decision before backing up the original call.

SEE ALSO: