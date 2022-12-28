Erik Ten Hag Confirms Manchester United "Are Looking For A Striker" In January

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Manchester United will try to sign a new striker during the January transfer window.

United had been heavily linked with a move for Holland forward Cody Gakpo before rivals Liverpool agreed a deal with PSV for the 23-year-old.

Ten Hag watched his United side beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Premier League on Tuesday night but he was not totally satisfied by what he saw.

United had 17 shots at Old Trafford but did not score their third goal until the 87th minute.

An action shot from Manchester United's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Ritchie Sumpter

When asked after the game if his team needed to be more clinical, Ten Hag told Amazon Prime: "I can confirm that, it's what I said in the dressing room.

"We have to score more goals. We created so many chances and it takes us until just before the end to make the third goal. We have to finish this game at an earlier moment."

Ten Hag added: "Just after half-time, we created two really good chances and you have to finish that game at an earlier moment. Life is going to be more easy.

"Many games at home, you can then save more energy, so that's better for everyone. But also for the progress of the team, you need that."

Ten Hag was then asked if United were planning to make reinforcements in the January transfer window to sharpen up their attack.

He responded: "We are always in the market but it has to match the sporting criteria but also the financial criteria and we will do what we can to bring that player in that we need."

Ten Hag was later quizzed about Gakpo's imminent arrival at Anfield.

"I don't talk about any individual cases," he replied.

"We are looking for offensive players. We are looking for a striker. It would be good because with the games coming, so many, it's tough. You need numbers in the squad to cover it all."

On Liverpool signing Gakpo, he continued: "I am not looking at other teams, I am looking at our team.

"I am convinced in the players we have, individual and as a team, that we can compete with those other teams."