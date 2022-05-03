Mo Salah Shares His Ambitious Personal Goals And Assists Target For The Season

Skip to main content

Mo Salah Shares His Ambitious Personal Goals And Assists Targets For The Season

Liverpool forward Mo Salah has scored more goals and provided more assists than any other player in the Premier League this season.

But he wants more.

Salah claimed an assist in Liverpool's 3-2 win over Villarreal on Tuesday night to take his tally to 15 in all competitions this season.

He has scored 30 goals for the Reds in all comps, despite only netting twice in his last 11 club appearances.

While Salah's performances recently saw him named as the Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association, he has revealed that he needs another 10 goals to achieve his own personal target.

Speaking to BT Sport after Liverpool reached their third Champions League final in five years, Salah explained: "Always before the season I know what I want individually and collectively.

"I am below what I want. I have never said this before, but before the season starts I say I want to go for 40 goals and maybe 15 assists.

"I have hit the assists so I need to focus on the goals now!"

Mo Salah (right) gives Fabinho a high five after assisting the Brazilian for a goal in Liverpool's 3-2 win over Villarreal in May 2022

In terms of his objective for the team, Salah added: "The quadruple is the target now. 

"Maybe not at the start of the season. I am always honest and focus on the Champions League and Premier League. But now, why not?"

Liverpool have already won the EFL Cup by beating Chelsea in February's final. Those two teams will also contest the FA Cup final on May 14.

Manchester City and Liverpool look set to take the Premier League title race down to the wire.

City could also be Liverpool's opponents in the Champions League final on May 28, but Salah is hoping to face Real Madrid instead.

Real welcome City to the Bernabeu on Wednesday for their semi-final second leg. City won the first leg 4-3 last week.

