PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Accused Of Threatening To Kill Real Madrid Employee

A Spanish journalist has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi went into a fit of rage after Wednesday's defeat by Real Madrid.

Al-Khelaifi is said to have been fuming after his PSG team were eliminated from the Champions League following a 3-1 loss at the Bernabeu.

According to Movistar's Monica Marchante, 48-year-old Al-Khelaifi left the executive box after the final whistle and headed towards the locker rooms in search of the referee.

Al-Khelaifi was said to be incensed by the decision to allow the first of Karim Benzema's three goals, because he believed the Real forward had fouled PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

As reported by Marca, Al-Khelaifi took a wrong turn in his search for the referee and charged shouting and screaming into a room occupied by Real Madrid delegate Megia Davila.

It is claimed by Marca that a Real employee captured the embarrassing incident on film and, upon realizing this, Al-Khelaifi told him: "I'm going to kill you."

Al-Khelaifi was apparently then restrained by his own bodyguards.

While it seems that the intervention of Al-Khelaifi's security team may have ensured there were no casualties at the Bernabeu on Wednesday, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino could yet pay for his side's defeat with his job.

According to La Parisien, Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo are both at risk being sacked following PSG's latest Champions League exit.

PSG have now exited the Champions League at the last 16 stage in four of the past six seasons.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (center) pictured with manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) a day before their team's game away to Real Madrid IMAGO/PanoramiC

Yet PSG had looked in total control against Real after an hour of the second leg.

Having won 1-0 in Paris last month thanks to a late Kylian Mbappe goal, they doubled their aggregate lead courtesy of another Mbappe strike on 39 minutes.

PSG were threatening to run riot in Madrid as Mbappe had two more goals disallowed for offside.

But the contest changed on 61 minutes when Benzema dispossessed Donnarumma and then tapped home to make it 1-1 on the night seconds later.

PSG's swagger disappeared and they lost their cool. Just 17 minutes later Benzema had scored twice more to turn the clash upside down and Real went through 3-2 on aggregate.

