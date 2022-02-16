Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois Says Lionel Messi's Penalty Was "Obvious"

Skip to main content

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois Says "It Was Obvious" Where Lionel Messi's Penalty Was Going

Thibaut Courtois was Real Madrid's man of the match against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday with his standout moment coming when he saved a Lionel Messi penalty.

Courtois got down quickly to his left in the 62nd minute to deny Messi, who has now failed to convert five of his last 10 spot-kicks.

The Belgian goalkeeper later suggested that studying Messi's recent misses helped him anticipate where the PSG forward was going to place his shot.

Courtois went as far as to say it was "obvious" that Messi was going to shoot to the keeper's left side.

"Obviously he shoots a lot of penalties in a season so it's hard to guess right,' Courtois told BT Sport.

"But he missed a few ones on this side (the right) so I think it was obvious he was going to the left."

Lionel Messi pictured taking a penalty for PSG which was saved by Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois (out of shot)

Lionel Messi failed to beat Thibaut Courtois with a penalty kick in the second half in Paris

Courtois made eight saves in total during Tuesday's Champions League last 16 first leg.

But he was finally beaten in the fourth minute of added time when Kylian Mbappe, who was PSG's star man on the night, struck to give the hosts a 1-0 lead to take into the second leg.

"Just a bit annoying," added Courtois when asked about Mbappe's late strike.

"We lost the ball in midfield, he gets away easily from two players, then obviously you have to close the angle.

"I went down as far as I could to block the far side because he likes to shoot on the left side but the ball went just in the right space under my body.

"It's a bit hard to take after such a game but it still means we have to win at home, even with a draw we had to win at home anyway."

The second leg will take place in Madrid on March 9.

Lionel Messi pictured taking a penalty for PSG which was saved by Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois (out of shot)
News

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois Says Lionel Messi's Penalty Was "Obvious"

2 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola gestures from the sideline during Man City's 5-0 win at Sporting Lisbon in February 2022
News

Pep Guardiola Criticizes Man City Players For Underperforming In 5-0 UCL Win

11 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his first goal of 2022, for Manchester United against Brighton
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Is "Back On Track" After Man United Beat Brighton

12 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe scores for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
News

PSG Player Ratings Vs Real Madrid: 9/10 Kylian Mbappe Papers Over Lionel Messi Penalty Miss

13 hours ago
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois celebrates after saving a penalty by PSG's Lionel Messi in February 2022
News

Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs PSG: 9/10 Thibaut Courtois *Almost* Unbeatable

13 hours ago
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Jose Mourinho pictured in conversation during Tottenham vs Brentford in January 2021
Transfer Talk

Jose Mourinho's Favorite Tottenham Player Linked With Roma Move

19 hours ago
Karim Benzema pictured warming up for Real Madrid's game against Elche in January 2022
News

Karim Benzema On Lionel Messi And Champions League Rule Change

20 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured playing for Man United in the rain at Burnley in 2022
Transfer Talk

Cristiano Ronaldo: Three Euro Giants Named As Possible Bidders If He Leaves Man United

21 hours ago
Dean Henderson pictured on his England debut against Ireland in November 2021
News

Man Utd's Dean Henderson Posts Statement Denying "Hurtful" Domestic Abuse Rumor

22 hours ago