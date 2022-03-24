Three Reasons Mo Salah Could Be Tempted To Leave Liverpool For Juventus

Liverpool icon Mo Salah has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Juventus.

The 29-year-old has been haggling with Liverpool over a new contract for months, with his current deal due to expire in June 2023.

Liverpool will be wary that if no deal is agreed before then, they face the prospect of losing one of the best players in the world on a free transfer.

With Salah getting close to the end of his contract it is plausible that Liverpool could agree to cash-in on him this summer.

Whether Juventus can do deals with Liverpool and Salah remains to be seen but a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests the Turin giants are preparing a massive offer.

Mo Salah, wearing no.74, pictured playing against Juventus for Fiorentina in 2015 IMAGO/Gribaudi

Juve will have space in their team and on their wage bill for Salah, with Paulo Dybala set to move on at the end of the season, less than a year after Cristiano Ronaldo left for Manchester United.

From a Juventus perspective, a move for Salah would make perfect sense.

But why would Salah want to swap Anfield for Turin?

We can think of three possible reasons.

Money

Money appears to have been a significant sticking point in negotiations between Salah's representatives and Liverpool so far.

Juventus are said to be willing and able to offer Salah a higher net salary than Liverpool at present, due to tax rates in Italy being lower than in the United Kingdom.

A new challenge

Salah has won almost everything there is to win with Liverpool.

He has lifted the Premier League, EFL Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Salah will complete the set if Liverpool win the FA Cup this season.

The chance to move and compete for trophies he has not yet won could be tempting.

Unfinished business

Salah has played in Italy before. He spent two and a half seasons in Serie A with Fiorentina and Roma prior to joining Liverpool in 2017.

Although Salah impressed in Serie A, scoring 35 goals, he did not win anything in Italy other than Roma's Player of the Season award in 2016/17.