Skip to main content

Watch Horror Error By Goalkeeper Ionut Radu Damage Inter Milan's Serie A Title Bid

Inter Milan are no longer in pole position to win the Serie A title after their 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions ended courtesy of a horrible goalkeeper error.

After winning their previous five matches, Inter were expected to return to the top of the table on Wednesday night.

To achieve that feat they needed to win at Bologna in a game which had been rescheduled from January when it was postposed due to a COVID outbreak.

Inter looked set to cruise back to top spot when Ivan Perisic gave them the lead on three minutes with his eighth goal of the season.

But Marko Arnautovic equalized for Bologna midway through the first half.

Inter were bossing the game in terms of possession and chances but self-destruction was waiting around the corner.

Ten minutes from the end, back-up Inter keeper Andrei Radu produced a huge mistake which handed Bologna a second goal on a plate.

Perisic played a throw-in square from deep inside his own half towards Stefan De Vrij, who left the ball to Radu.

Then came the moment that will be replayed over and over if AC Milan go on to beat Inter to the title.

Radu attempted to play a sweeping pass to his right, but miskicked the ball and sent it rolling towards his net before Nicola Sansone shot home from extremely close range.

This was only Radu's second appearance of the season. The 24-year-old was starting in place of regular stopper Samir Handonovic, who had a knock.

Inter Milan keeper Andrei Radu produces an error before Nicola Sansone (right) scores for Bologna

Inter Milan keeper Andrei Radu produces a big error before Nicola Sansone (right) scores for Bologna

Inter Milan keeper Andrei Radu produces an error before Nicola Sansone (right) scores for Bologna
Watch

Watch Horror Error By Goalkeeper Ionut Radu Damage Inter Milan's Serie A Title Bid

By Robert Summerscales56 seconds ago
Liverpool No 10 Sadio Mane scores his side's second goal in their 2-0 win over Villarreal at Anfield
Watch

Watch Sadio Mane Beat Villarreal's Offside Line To Equal Champions League Record

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates after his cross deflected off Pervis Estupinan for an own goal by the Villarreal left-back
Watch

Watch Fluke Goal Put Dominant Liverpool In Front Against Villarreal In UCL Semi-Final

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Cesar Azpilicueta pictured confronting a Chelsea fan after his side's 4-2 loss to Arsenal in April 2022
News

Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Gives Armband To Fan He Argued With After Arsenal Loss

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured at a UEFA Champions League press conference ahead of his side's semi-final first leg against Villarreal in April 2022
Watch

Jurgen Klopp Imitates Liverpool Press Officer's Scouse Accent At UCL Press Conference

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Manchester City as Fernandinho holds his head in his hands
Watch

Watch Vinicius Junior's Dummy Nutmeg On Fernandinho That Made Pep Guardiola Fall To The Floor

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
Karim Benzema pictured applauding Real Madrid's traveling fans at the Etihad Stadium after his side's 4-3 loss in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final
News

Karim Benzema Promises More Magic And Says Fans Will Help Real Madrid Beat Man City

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Manchester City's players celebrate during their 4-3 win over Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first leg
Watch

Man City 4-3 Real Madrid Highlights: Watch All Goals From Epic Champions League First Leg

By Robert SummerscalesApr 26, 2022
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson watches on helplessly as Karim Benzema's Panenka penalty loops into his net
Watch

Watch Karim Benzema's Panenka That Left EPL Penalty King Stunned By "Arrogance"

By Robert SummerscalesApr 26, 2022