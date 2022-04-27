Inter Milan are no longer in pole position to win the Serie A title after their 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions ended courtesy of a horrible goalkeeper error.

After winning their previous five matches, Inter were expected to return to the top of the table on Wednesday night.

To achieve that feat they needed to win at Bologna in a game which had been rescheduled from January when it was postposed due to a COVID outbreak.

Inter looked set to cruise back to top spot when Ivan Perisic gave them the lead on three minutes with his eighth goal of the season.

But Marko Arnautovic equalized for Bologna midway through the first half.

Inter were bossing the game in terms of possession and chances but self-destruction was waiting around the corner.

Ten minutes from the end, back-up Inter keeper Andrei Radu produced a huge mistake which handed Bologna a second goal on a plate.

Perisic played a throw-in square from deep inside his own half towards Stefan De Vrij, who left the ball to Radu.

Then came the moment that will be replayed over and over if AC Milan go on to beat Inter to the title.

Radu attempted to play a sweeping pass to his right, but miskicked the ball and sent it rolling towards his net before Nicola Sansone shot home from extremely close range.

This was only Radu's second appearance of the season. The 24-year-old was starting in place of regular stopper Samir Handonovic, who had a knock.