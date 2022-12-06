With the 2022–23 MLB offseason in full swing, questions surrounding the futures of many of the game’s best will finally be answered as clubs reload their rosters in preparation for another run at the World Series in 2023.

A few notable free agents have already landed contracts in the early stages, but with many big names still available, it’ll be interesting to see who ends up where in the coming months. As the free agency period continues to unfold, check out the list below for noteworthy transactions around the league:

Kershaw’s second consecutive trip to free agency didn’t last long after Los Angeles opted to bring the veteran lefty back on a one-year deal, a move that was reported hours after free agency last month but was announced by the team Monday. Now entering his 16th season with the Dodgers, Kershaw is coming off an injury-riddled year but still pitches like the ace he’s been throughout his career when healthy; the soon-to-be 35-year-old earned his ninth All-Star appearance this year while going 12–3 with a 2.28 ERA in 22 starts. —Jelani Scott

Philadelphia bolstered its shortstop outlook with arguably the most sought-after player at the position in Turner, who earned All-Star nods in each of the past two seasons with the Dodgers. In 160 games last season, Turner, a 2019 World Series champion with the Nationals, recorded a .298/.343/.466 slash line, 21 home runs and 100 RBIs. —Jelani Scott

Verlander, who will turn 40 in February, bounced back during the 2022 season after missing most of ’20 and all of ’21 due to Tommy John surgery. This past season, he started 28 games for the Astros, going 18–4 with a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings, culminating in his third Cy Young award and first since ’19. —Zach Koons

A two-time Cy Young winner and four-time All-Star, deGrom is now headed to Arlington in a stunning move that netted the coveted ace a massive five-year deal. The oft-injured 34-year-old battled a shoulder injury prior to and throughout the 2022 campaign but managed to make 11 starts and finish the year with a 3.08 ERA and 102 strikeouts. —Jelani Scott



The 2020 AL MVP and three-time All-Star elected to leave the White Sox after nine seasons to sign a three-year deal with Houston on Nov. 28. In his last season in Chicago, Abreu recorded a career-low 15 home runs but finished the year batting .304/.378/.446 with 75 RBIs. The 35-year-old is now poised to fill in at first base in a formidable Astros lineup, and provide the defending champions with another effective slugger for a potential role as a designated hitter. —Jelani Scott



After arriving to New York via a deadline deal in 2021, Rizzo has continued to provide solid production over the past year-plus, leading to back-to-back contract extensions. He finished the ’22 season ranked second on the Yankees in home runs with 32, tying a career-high, and produced a .817 OPS with 75 RBIs. —Jelani Scott

The first-time All-Star turned down a qualifying offer to return to the Dodgers in favor of an hour drive down the I-5 to sign a three-year deal with the Halos. After playing for five different teams over the last four seasons, Anderson seems to have hit his stride coming off a breakout 2022 campaign in L.A. The 32-year-old posted a 15–5 record and 138 strikeouts, his most since ’18, as well as a 2.57 ERA. —Jelani Scott

Pederson chose to stay close to home this offseason after the Bay Area native re-upped with San Francisco for one more season. A free-agent signing this past March, Pederson batted .274/.353/.521 en route to earning his second All-Star selection and finishing the season as a Silver Slugger finalist. The two-time World Series champion recorded 23 home runs and 70 RBIs in 134 games. —Jelani Scott

San Diego’s standout righthander joined a growing list of relief pitchers who inked new deals following an impressive debut campaign. The 31-year-old Suárez, who spent 2016-20 pitching in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, struck out 61 batters and posted a 5–1 record while registering a 2.27 ERA and one save. —Jelani Scott

After earning his second career All-Star nod in 2022, Díaz cashed in on his outstanding season by signing the largest contract ever for a relief pitcher. The 28-year-old logged 32 saves with a 1.31 ERA, 118 strikeouts and 18 walks. Díaz was also a part of MLB’s 17th combined no-hitter back in April when he closed out a historic win over the Phillies in New York. —Jelani Scott