Should the Mets Trade For 3B Matt Chapman?

When the Oakland Athletics let long-time manager Bob Melvin go to the San Diego Padres for zero compensation in return, it signaled one thing: That they will be having a fire sale this offseason in an effort to slash payroll.

Melvin had been the the A's skipper since 2011, leading them to six playoff appearances and seven winning-seasons during this span.

However, Melvin was set to make $4 million in 2022, so the A's decided to part ways with him in order to cut costs.

Although the Mets missed the boat on a stellar managerial candidate in Melvin, they can still go after a number of talented players on the A's roster via trade.

And one name who they should be all over is third baseman Matt Chapman.

Since making his big-league debut in 2017, Chapman has 111 home runs, 296 RBIs and a career .808 OPS. However, he had a down year in 2021, where he slashed .210/.314/.403 with a .716 OPS, 27 homers and 72 RBIs.

This factor of recency bias might help drive down his asking price a bit, if and when the Mets decide to pursue him.

Regardless, the 28-year-old is a two-time All Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner. He also finished in the top 10 in the American League MVP race in 2018 and 2019.

He is a legitimate threat in the middle of any lineup, and would also solve a major area of need on the Mets' roster at third base.

If the Mets were to re-sign Javier Báez, which is on the table, while also trading for Chapman, they'd automatically have the best infield in baseball, with Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor currently under contract as well.

On an additional note, Chapman isn't making all that much compared to billionaire owner Steve Cohen's standards. In 2022, Chapman is owed $9.5 million, before hitting his final year of arbitration in 2023.

So, let's say the Mets want to be aggressive for Chapman, who is under relatively cheap control for the next two seasons. They could potentially put together a package centered around shortstop prospect Ronny Mauricio, who just hit 20 home runs between High-A and Double-A last season at 20-years-old.

And since Chapman had a bit of a disappointing season, mixed with Oakland's desire to slash payroll, they would likely take a promising young prospect in Mauricio, along with maybe Dom Smith and J.D. Davis.

Although Mauricio is only just beginning to embark on his potential, Francisco Lindor is the Mets shortstop at the big-league level and is under contract for next decade.

The Mets are also in need of more star power offensively, and acquiring Chapman would give them just that. This seems like the more realistic route to go, rather than breaking the bank in free agency on a third baseman such as Kris Bryant who will come along with a hefty price tag.

By landing Chapman, the Mets would fill a major hole at the hot corner, which is a position that has lacked stability since David Wright was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in 2015.

Not to mention, Chapman is excellent defensively, posting a total of 78 defensive runs saved at third base across five seasons. During his back-to-back Gold Glove campaigns in '18 and '19, Chapman racked up a combined 51 defensive runs saved.

It also helps that team president Sandy Alderson has an extensive history with Oakland, where he most recently spent time as an advisor in their front office from 2019-2020 after his stint as GM of the Mets.

Given his relationship with the A's, Alderson can pick up the phone and call his former protege in VP Billy Beane, who bowed out of consideration for the Mets president of baseball operations job a few weeks ago.

Depending on the asking price, trading for Chapman seems like a no brainer if he is available. And based off how the offseason has started for Oakland, the Mets should reach out this winter in the very least to see if they can make something happen.