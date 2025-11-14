MLB Analysts Predict Which Reds Prospect Could Shine in 2026
In this story:
MLB.com analysts Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis, and Sam Dykstra went through the entire league and picked a Rookie of the Year candidate from each team.
For the Cincinnati Reds, the pick was a no-brainer: Sal Stewart.
"Stewart began the year in Double-A and finished it in the big leagues, landing on the Reds’ postseason roster to cap things off," the trio wrote on MLB.com. "He can really hit, posting a combined .907 OPS with 20 homers in the Minors last year. He’s played a lot of third base in the Minors, along with some second, then slid over to first base with Cincinnati, giving the Reds options to get that bat into the lineup."
The Reds promoted Stewart to the big leagues on September 1. Despite limited playing time, all Stewart did in his 18 games in the big leagues was hit. The 21-year-old slashed .255/.293/.545 with six extra-base hits, including five home runs.
In game two of the National League Wild Card Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Stewart got the start at first base and went 2-4 with three RBIs.
He became the youngest player in franchise history to start a postseason game.
If Stewart continues on the path he showed in 2025, big things are ahead for the rookie.
You can see their full list here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4