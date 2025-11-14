MLB Analysts Predict Which Reds Prospect Could Shine in 2026

MLB.com analysts Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis, and Sam Dykstra went through the entire league and picked a Rookie of the Year candidate from each team.

For the Cincinnati Reds, the pick was a no-brainer: Sal Stewart.

"Stewart began the year in Double-A and finished it in the big leagues, landing on the Reds’ postseason roster to cap things off," the trio wrote on MLB.com. "He can really hit, posting a combined .907 OPS with 20 homers in the Minors last year. He’s played a lot of third base in the Minors, along with some second, then slid over to first base with Cincinnati, giving the Reds options to get that bat into the lineup."

The Reds promoted Stewart to the big leagues on September 1. Despite limited playing time, all Stewart did in his 18 games in the big leagues was hit. The 21-year-old slashed .255/.293/.545 with six extra-base hits, including five home runs.

In game two of the National League Wild Card Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Stewart got the start at first base and went 2-4 with three RBIs.

He became the youngest player in franchise history to start a postseason game.

If Stewart continues on the path he showed in 2025, big things are ahead for the rookie.

You can see their full list here.

