Spurs Starter, Thursday, October 10, 2024: Chris Paul Forgets French Taught by Victor Wembanyama
The San Antonio Spurs notched their first win of the preseason against the Orlando Magic Wednesday evening, and while results of those games don't particularly hold much weight, there was plenty on display to look into.
Beyond Stephon Castle's second straight impressive performance, both Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul made their season debuts for the Spurs, giving the basketball world exactly what it was hoping for: a lob connection.
Spurs Beat Magic in Preseason; Wembanyama, Paul Show Early Chemistry
The pair spoke after the game about what's likely to be a one-of-many occurance, which bodes well for their on-court connection. But off the court? It seems they've been working on that, too.
"Oui," Paul said with a laugh when asked if he'd learned any French from Wembanyama. "Yup, yup. Start with that, but ... how do you say 'What's up?'"
The veteran tried to recall what phrase he'd been taught before being reminded of it by a French reporter, to which he seemed to instantly remember: "Ça dit quoi."
"Yeah, that's it. That's it right there," he said. "Dang, he's going to be mad."
Seems that Paul has a long way to go before he's a fluent French speaker, but then again, the duo has a long way to go as well before they fine-tune their connection on the court. And both seem to be going well thus far.
There are two weeks until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.

Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (L 112-107)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (W 107-97)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- MPJ Sends Message to Lakers Player On Instagram
- Trae Young Names NBA's Current Top-5 Shooters
- Tristan Thompson Re-Signs With Cleveland Cavaliers
- Austin Reaves Releases 2nd Signature Shoe
- Dwight Howard To Compete On 'Dancing with the Stars'
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
“I want to win championships. That's the thing I enjoy most.”- Manu Ginóbili
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
October 10, 1973: The Spurs played their first game in San Antonio history, losing to the San Diego Conquistadors 121-106 inside HemisFair Arena in front of 5,879 fans.
The starting lineup was Rich Jones, Goo Kennedy, Bob Netolicky, Joe Hamilton and James Silas. Jones led the team in scoring with 25 points. The Conquistadors were coached by Wilt Chamberlain, who was assisted by future Spurs head coach Stan Albeck.
