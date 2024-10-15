Spurs Starter, Tuesday, October 15, 2024: Spurs Make Preseason Move, Acquire Draft Stock
In the midst of the NBA preseason and the wheel of roster turnover, the San Antonio Spurs made a surprising move with the Sacramento Kings. In exchange for a protected future second-round draft pick, the Spurs received Jalen McDaniels and an unprotected 2031 second-round pick.
San Antonio's intention wasn't to hold on to McDaniels, but rather use the deal to secure more draft stock, and that's how it played out.
McDaniels averaged 3.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 50 appearances for the Toronto Raptors, and appeared in just two preseason games — scoring only six points total.
With the deal made and the rest of the preseason to follow, McDaniels will now look for a new team, while the Spurs continue to add tradable assets for the coming years.
Now, onto the headlines:
THE NEWS
The preseason is in full swing for Gregg Popovich’s Spurs, and some players are already standing out while others are struggling to find their footing.
The Spurs have benefitted early from Sandro Mamukelashvili's strong play in the preseason, putting him in contention for rotational minutes. But what can he improve on? a long and successful career, the sharpshooter is calling it quits.
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones says the team is active on the boards and has a goal to end each defensive position with a rebound, which was key to them beating the Jazz Saturday evening.
THE SCHEDULE
There are nine days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (L 112-107)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (W 107-97)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (W 126-120)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"It's kind of like the multiple-choice test on the SAT, and you say which one doesn't belong."- Gregg Popovich
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
October 15, 1995: Jakob Poeltl was born in Vienna, Austria. Both his parents were members of the Austrian national volleyball teams.
THE CLOSER
