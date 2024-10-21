Spurs Starter, Wednesday, October 21, 2024: Spurs Introduce 2024-25 Season Roster
With just three days remaining until the beginning of the 2024-25 NBA season, the San Antonio Spurs announced their opening-night roster, featuring all 15 guaranteed players and three two-way players.
That full list is below:
Fully Guaranteed
Victor Wembanyama, 20
*Devin Vassell, 24
Chris Paul, 39
Keldon Johnson, 25
Jeremy Sochan, 21
Harrison Barnes, 32
Stephon Castle, 19
Tre Jones, 24
Zach Collins, 26
Julian Champagnie, 23
Blake Wesley, 21
Sandro Mamukelashvili, 25
Malaki Branham, 21
Sidy Cissoko, 20
Charles Bassey, 23
Two-Way Deals
David Duke Jr., 25
Harrison Ingram, 21
Riley Minix, 24
*Currently Injured/Inactive
After releasing the official list, San Antonio took some time to put together a yearbook-esque introduction for all 18 players, giving them a chance to show off their personalities ahead of the regular season, and it didn't disappoint.
With he dust settled, the Spurs can focus on building full chemistry with a finalized roster, which will certainly be needed as the regular season gets underway.
THE NEWS
THE NEWS
MEDIA DAY, TRAINING CAMP
THE SCHEDULE
There are three days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (L 112-107)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (W 107-97)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (W 126-120)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (L 120-117)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (L 129-107)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"He kind of changed our team, and changed it for the better, because he brings that element of, you don’t know what the hell he’s going to do. You can’t plan for him.- Tim Duncan on Manu Ginóbili
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
October 21, 2019: Guard Dejounte Murray agreed to a four-year, $64-million contract extension with the Spurs. He was 23 at the time.
THE CLOSER
