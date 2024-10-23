Spurs Starter, Wednesday, October 23, 2024: Spurs Cast Votes on UTSA's Campus
Happy Wednesday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.
The San Antonio Spurs are just one day away from tipping off the regular season on the road against the Dallas Mavericks, but before they hit the road, they stopped in to the University of Texas at San Antonio to cast their votes in the 2024 Presidential Election.
Both Spurs players and coaches voted at the polling location on campus, donning black "Vote" shirts with the team logo adjacent, meeting with university representatives afterward.
Early voting in Texas runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, November 1, 2024, with Election Day set for Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Luckily, Spurs fans won't have to wait nearly that long for the beginning of the regular season and the first home game of the year, set for Oct. 26 against the Houston Rockets.
Now, onto the headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: CAN VICTOR WEMBANYAMA LEAD A WESTERN-CONFERENCE UPSET?
The regular season is just around the corner, and it’s time to assess where the San Antonio Spurs stand in a loaded Western Conference.
Read the full story at the link above.
2. WATCH: PRESEASON RESULTS & FINAL ROSTER SPOTS ON JOE GAITHER
What did the Spurs learn about their roster after preseason?
Watch the latest episode of The Joe Gaither Show to dive in:
3. PREVIEW: WHAT TO EXPECT FROM DALLAS MAVERICKS ON OPENING NIGHT
As the Spurs and Mavericks prepare for their first game of the regular season on Thursday, the Mavericks will have a different look this year.
Read the full story at the link above.
MEDIA DAY, TRAINING CAMP
Now that the Media Day is over and the 2024-25 season is set to kick off, you can check out the stories surrounding the team as it gears up for the beginning of the preseason.
THE SCHEDULE
Opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season was yesterday night, but the San Antonio Spurs play their first game of the year tomorrow evening on the road.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (L 112-107)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (W 107-97)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (W 126-120)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (L 120-117)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (L 129-107)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- MPJ Sends Message to Lakers Player On Instagram
- Trae Young Names NBA's Current Top-5 Shooters
- Tristan Thompson Re-Signs With Cleveland Cavaliers
- Austin Reaves Releases 2nd Signature Shoe
- Dwight Howard To Compete On 'Dancing with the Stars'
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Relationships with people are what it’s all about. You have to make players realize you care about them. And they have to care about each other and be interested in each other. Then they start to feel a responsibility toward each other. ... We win or lose as a group."- Gregg Popovich
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
October 23, 1985: Acquired Jon Sundvold from Seattle for a second-round draft pick in 1986.
THE CLOSER
