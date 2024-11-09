Spurs Starter, Saturday, November 9, 2024: The San Antonio Injury Bug Is Real
As the San Antonio Spurs prepare for Saturday's matchup against the Utah Jazz, they’re facing a growing list of injuries. The latest addition to the roster of sidelined players is Malaki Branham, who is now dealing with an ankle injury sustained during the Portland game.
Tre Jones is still out, and while Devin Vassell is expected to make his return, Jeremy Sochan will be out for an extended period due to a fractured thumb. To top it off, Gregg Popovich is still dealing with an undisclosed health issue.
Tough break for the Spurs, who could really use some relief.
San Antonio Spurs Injuries:
- Tre Jones – Out (ankle)
- Devin Vassell – Probable (foot)
- Malaki Branham – Questionable (ankle)
- Jeremy Sochan – Out (thumb)
With Mitch Johnson stepping in for Popovich, he certainly has his hands full—and I can’t say I envy him right now.
Now, let’s dive into the headlines.
THE NEWS
1. READ: WEMBANYAMA EXPRESSES OPTIMISM FOR QUICK POPOVICH RETURN
The San Antonio Spurs have been eagerly awaiting Gregg Popovich’s return after he stepped away due to a health issue. Could his comeback be just around the corner?
2. READ: GRADING MITCH JOHNSON'S FILL-IN ROLE SO FAR
As the San Antonio Spurs await Gregg Popovich's return, how has his replacement fared?
3. READ: VICTOR WEMBANYAMA'S UNEXPECTED SECOND-YEAR CHALLENGES
It hasn't been easy for the San Antonio Spurs' towering superstar in year two.
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
- Nov. 9 vs. Utah Jazz | FanDuel Sports Network, 4 p.m. Central.
MEDIA DAY, TRAINING CAMP
Now that the Media Day is over and the 2024-25 season is set to kick off, you can check out the stories surrounding the team as it gears up for the beginning of the regular season.
- The Ultimate Guide to Spurs Training Camp
- Everything Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Said at Media Day
- Victor Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season
- Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces
- Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of His Second NBA Season
- Chris Paul Enters San Antonio as Polished Veteran, Mutual Choice
- Keldon Johnson Is Back For Year 6, and Feels Like the Old Man
- Wembanyama 'Working on Fundamentals' Ahead of Sophomore Year
- Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul Share Comical Moment During Media Day
- Gregg Popovich Looking Forward To Season of Improvemen
- Castle Impresses Spurs Early with Versatility and 'Own Pace'
- Wembanyama Sets Next Big Goal: Elevating His Spurs Teammates
- Alpine F1 Team Announce New Era Clothing Collaboration
- Gregg Popovich Likes New, Improved Victor Wembanyama
- Is Stephon Castle's Jump Shot A Genuine Problem?
- Jeremy Sochan Ready to Thrive at 'Natural' Position
- Will Julian Champagnie Start In Place of Devin Vassell?
- Zach Collins 'Feeling Great' After Shoulder Surgery
- Harrison Barnes Speaks on Young Spurs' Winning Mentality
- Castle Speaks on Spurs' 'Aggressive' Defensive Mindset
- Keldon Johnson Focused on Getting Better, Sticking Around
- Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'
- How Can Sandro Mamukelashvili Earn Rotational Minutes?
THE FULL SCHEDULE
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- Kevin Durant Gives Stephen A. Smith a Win With Latest Comments
- Jalen Suggs Comforted an Emotional Wendell Carter Jr. After Injury
- Pistons Forced to Take Subway to Nets Game Due to NYC Marathon
- Steph Curry Consulting With NBA to Bring Big Changes to All-Star Game
- Joel Embiid Shoves Philadelphia Inquirer Writer Who Alluded to Family in Column
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I want to become the first European floor leader to succeed in the NBA. I want to be the standard-bearer and prove we can succeed here.”- Tony Parker
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
November 9, 2019: Two days before his jersey was raised to the rafters as retired, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenburg proclaimed it “Tony Parker Day.”
THE CLOSER
