SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Kyle Shanahan's Gamble Proves Costly for 49ers

Jack Hammer

3. 16. 17. What do those numbers represent? 

Those are the total offensive points scored by the 49ers offense in the three previous season openers under Kyle Shanahan. They opened up Season 4 of the Shanahan era by putting up 20. The more important numbers though might be 1 and 3, as in wins and losses.

The three season-opening losses all have one thing in common, the inability to finish in the red zone. Whether getting stuffed in a pile or fumbling the ball, during the last four season openers the 49ers have made a habit of leaving points off the board and they did it again today.

During his postgame press conference, Kyle Shanahan told the assembled press, “I thought we had a chance to run away with it in the first half.” It was that belief that led Shanahan to make a call that would ultimately cost his team the game.

Early in the second quarter the 49ers had driven down inside the red zone. The drive had been flawless until 2 and goal from the seven. First the 49ers were hit with an illegal motion. They followed that up with a sack. On third and goal from the 17, they were able to break a run down to the 1-yard line against and Arizona defense that was looking pass. This is where Shanahan made his fatal mistake. He took an unnecessary risk against an inferior opponent. Instead of taking the easy 3 points, he chose to go for the touchdown. The Raheem Mostert carry went nowhere.

In 2019 the 49ers benefited from a similar situation when New Orleans head coach Sean Payton went for a 2 point conversion early in their matchup and was unsuccessful. This call ultimately forced him to go for 2 again later in the game, and again they didn’t get it. Had Payton just taken the points the first time his team would have been up 48-45 late in the 4 quarter instead of 46-45. The two missed conversions allowed the 49ers to need only a field goal late to win the game. And they did.

Just like Payton, Shanahan’s gamble was unsuccessful. If he’d taken the 3 points early, the 49ers would have been able to play for a field goal on their final drive. Given what we’ve seen from Jimmy Garoppolo late in games, and what we saw today, the outcome likely would have been different if not for this unnecessary call against an inferior opponent.

This loss goes directly to the top.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers 20, Cardinals 24: Grades

Here are the San Francisco 49ers position-by-position grades following their 24-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Grant Cohn

by

rolcards

Jimmy Garoppolo Woes see 49ers Lose to Cardinals 24-20 in Week 1

Sloppy. Sloppy. Sloppy.That is really all you can say about the 49ers' loss against the Cardinals.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Supreme Niner

49ers vs. Cardinals: Live Updates and Analysis

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Grant Cohn

by

Beachie

The Game Plan and Final-Score Prediction for the 49ers against the Cardinals

Here's what the San Francisco 49ers must do to beat the Arizona Cardinals.

Grant Cohn

by

Boise49erfan

49ers Must Defeat Cardinals in Blowout Fashion

Here's why the 49ers must blow out the Arizona Cardinals.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

JoseMariaOlathavel

5 Burning 49ers Questions for Week 1 Answered

Here are the answers the San Francisco 49ers five burning questions for Week 1.

Jack Hammer

Jordan Reed is primed for a Big Game on Sunday

Here's why San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed is primed for a big game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Leo Luna

by

robhogjr

49ers Place Deebo Samuel on Injured Reserve List

The 49ers placed wide receiver Deebo Samuel on the Injured Reserve List Saturday, but his season isn’t over.

Grant Cohn

by

jobiwon

49ers Playoff and Super Bowl Predictions

Here's who will make the playoffs, who will win the Super Bowl and where the 49ers will finish in 2020.

Grant Cohn

by

SteveLD

Kendrick Bourne's Growth Will be put to the Test in Deebo Samuel's Absence

Deebo Samuel’s will show the 49ers just how good Kendrick Bourne is.

Jose Luis Sanchez III