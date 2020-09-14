Kyle Shanahan's Gamble Proves Costly for 49ers

3. 16. 17. What do those numbers represent?

Those are the total offensive points scored by the 49ers offense in the three previous season openers under Kyle Shanahan. They opened up Season 4 of the Shanahan era by putting up 20. The more important numbers though might be 1 and 3, as in wins and losses.

The three season-opening losses all have one thing in common, the inability to finish in the red zone. Whether getting stuffed in a pile or fumbling the ball, during the last four season openers the 49ers have made a habit of leaving points off the board and they did it again today.

During his postgame press conference, Kyle Shanahan told the assembled press, “I thought we had a chance to run away with it in the first half.” It was that belief that led Shanahan to make a call that would ultimately cost his team the game.

Early in the second quarter the 49ers had driven down inside the red zone. The drive had been flawless until 2 and goal from the seven. First the 49ers were hit with an illegal motion. They followed that up with a sack. On third and goal from the 17, they were able to break a run down to the 1-yard line against and Arizona defense that was looking pass. This is where Shanahan made his fatal mistake. He took an unnecessary risk against an inferior opponent. Instead of taking the easy 3 points, he chose to go for the touchdown. The Raheem Mostert carry went nowhere.

In 2019 the 49ers benefited from a similar situation when New Orleans head coach Sean Payton went for a 2 point conversion early in their matchup and was unsuccessful. This call ultimately forced him to go for 2 again later in the game, and again they didn’t get it. Had Payton just taken the points the first time his team would have been up 48-45 late in the 4 quarter instead of 46-45. The two missed conversions allowed the 49ers to need only a field goal late to win the game. And they did.

Just like Payton, Shanahan’s gamble was unsuccessful. If he’d taken the 3 points early, the 49ers would have been able to play for a field goal on their final drive. Given what we’ve seen from Jimmy Garoppolo late in games, and what we saw today, the outcome likely would have been different if not for this unnecessary call against an inferior opponent.

This loss goes directly to the top.