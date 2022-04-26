Skip to main content

Bengals Meet With Multiple Wide Receivers Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The NFL Draft is just two days away and the Bengals met virtually with Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and Oregon State wide-out Trevon Bradford. 

FryFogle is expected to be a late day three draft pick. Bradford could get picked, but is projected to be an undrafted free agent. 

FryFogle is a quality route runner, but doesn't have a ton of special teams experience, which is concerning for a late-round wide receiver. He finished with 46 receptions for 512 yards and one touchdown for the Hoosiers last season. 

Bradford had 42 receptions for 631 yards and five scores for the Beavers in 2021. He did return 11 punts for 100 yards. There's a chance the Bengals add him to the mix in their search for a long-term solution at punt returner. 

ESPN's Matt Miller reported the FryFogle news. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network was the first to report about Bradford's meeting with the Bengals. 

