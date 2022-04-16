Bengals Meet With Northern Iowa Wide-Out Isaiah Weston After Impressive Combine Workout
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are one of many teams that are interested in Northern Iowa wide receiver Isaiah Weston.
The 24-year-old met with the team virtually after posting impressive numbers at the NFL Combine.
Weston has also met with the Packers and Browns according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.
At 6-foot-3, 214 pounds, he has the size NFL teams covet at wide receiver. His 40-yard dash was in the 90th percentile among wide receivers. He also posted a 40-inch vertical leap and a 11-foot, 3-inch broad jump.
Weston is expected to be a day three draft pick. There was a chance he'd go undrafted, but that likely changed after his workout at the NFL combine.
He finished with 37 receptions for 883 yards and five touchdowns last season.
