Frank Pollack Praises La'el Collins as Veteran Offensive Tackle Continues Visit With Bengals

The 28-year-old is in Cincinnati meeting with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hosting former Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins for a visit on Friday.

The 28-year-old spent the first three seasons of his career in Dallas with current Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

He praised Collins on Friday, which gives everyone an indicator of how the Bengals view him.

"I had a great relationship with LC. Love him to death. He definitely fits the mold of a glass-eater," Pollack said. "Watch his tape, that's clearly evident. He is nasty and he was a lot of fun to coach. So we'll see with all that stuff."

It's unclear if Collins will sign with the Bengals, but he would clearly help them in their quest to protect Joe Burrow.

