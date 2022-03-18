Skip to main content

Frank Pollack Praises La'el Collins as Veteran Offensive Tackle Continues Visit With Bengals

The 28-year-old is in Cincinnati meeting with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hosting former Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins for a visit on Friday. 

The 28-year-old spent the first three seasons of his career in Dallas with current Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack. 

He praised Collins on Friday, which gives everyone an indicator of how the Bengals view him. 

"I had a great relationship with LC. Love him to death. He definitely fits the mold of a glass-eater," Pollack said. "Watch his tape, that's clearly evident. He is nasty and he was a lot of fun to coach. So we'll see with all that stuff."

It's unclear if Collins will sign with the Bengals, but he would clearly help them in their quest to protect Joe Burrow. 

For more on a potential deal, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Chad Ochocinco Johnson Recruiting La'el Collins to Bengals

Bengals Sign Tight End Hayden Hurst to One-Year Contract

Bengals Interested in Former Cowboys Right Tackle La'el Collins

Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations

C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati

Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle

Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding

Baltimore's Deal With Moses Could Aid Bengals in Search for Right Tackle

How Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins

B.J. Hill Officially Signs Extension With Bengals

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Analyzing Bengals' Best Tight End Options With C.J. Uzomah New York Bound

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

Cincinnati Re-Signs B.J. Hill to New Contract

Bengals Add Ted Karras to Offensive Line

Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line

Bengals Agree to Terms With RG Alex Cappa

Bengals Tender OT Fred Johnson Ahead of Free Agency

Bills Release Daryl Williams, Veteran May Be Good Fit in Cincinnati

Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line

Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights

Ryan Jensen is Returning to Tampa Bay

Bengals Considered "Team to Watch" in Potential La'el Collins Trade

Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins

Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) smiles after throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Deshaun Watson is Headed to the Browns

By James Rapien52 minutes ago
Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) makes a pre-snap call as guard Alex Cappa (65) and center Ryan Jensen (66) are shown during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Officially Sign Alex Cappa, Release Center Trey Hopkins

By James Rapien2 hours ago
Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) picks up the fumble as Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) goes for the tackle during the first quarter in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi Fails Physical With Bears

By James Rapien4 hours ago
Oct 29, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) lines up against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

La'el Collins is in Cincinnati, Will Bengals Sign the Veteran Right Tackle?

By James Rapien6 hours ago
Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) indicates he is an eligible receiver entering the game in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Here's the Latest on La'el Collins' Visit With the Bengals

By James Rapien7 hours ago
CHAD JOHNSON OCHOCINCO 1
News

Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Recruiting La'el Collins to Bengals

By James Rapien18 hours ago
Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Round at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Blockbuster Trade: Packers Trading Davante Adams to Raiders

By James Rapien21 hours ago
Sep 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) blocks against the Washington Redskins at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Bringing in La'el Collins for Visit

By James Rapien21 hours ago