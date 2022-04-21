Brian Callahan Says Ja'Marr Chase is One of the Best College Prospects He's Ever Scouted

CINCINNATI — The Bengals aren't expected to take a wide receiver in the first round in the 2022 NFL Draft in large part because they added Ja'Marr Chase to their roster last offseason.

The former fifth overall pick finished his record-setting rookie campaign with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan thinks Chase is one of the best prospects he's ever scouted.

"I would have to argue that Ja'Marr would be up there," Callahan said on Tuesday. "He really would. For a guy who in college produced at a high level and then came into the NFL and produced at really the same type of level, that's a pretty remarkable impact player. We all felt it would be like that. He probably even exceeded most of those expectations. Ja'Marr is one of the best on tape football players from college that translated to being a pretty hellacious pro."

Chase slowly caught the attention of the rest of the NFL. He capped off a successful rookie campaign with some huge catches in the playoffs, including the game-tying touchdown against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

"The cool thing about Ja'Marr is they [opposing defensive backs] didn't quite know. I felt like a lot of the defensive backs he played, after they played against him, they all realized he really is that dude," Callahan said. "He's that good. And I think he's even gained a lot of people's respect on the other side of the ball because he's so strong and he's so fast and sometimes it doesn't look like it because you watch him play (and) it's so easy for him. But he's earned respect across the league because a lot of people feel like he's in that conversation and will be for a long time."

Plenty of teams are hoping to find the next Chase, but most evaluators don't believe there's a wide receiver like him in this draft class.

