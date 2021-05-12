Bengals Expressing Interest in Former Steelers Cornerback Steven Nelson

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Bengals One of Multiple Teams to Show Interest in Former Steelers Cornerback Steven Nelson

The Bengals might not be done addressing cornerback, despite signing three defensive backs in free agency.
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed three cornerbacks in free agency this offseason, but they could be on the hunt for another defensive back. 

Cincinnati is one of at least 14 NFL teams that have expressed interest in Steven Nelson according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler

The 28-year-old is reportedly waiting for "the right fit and opportunity." The Texans, Bears, Eagles and Bills have also shown interest in Nelson. 

He had 48 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defensed last year for Pittsburgh. 

Cincinnati already signed former Steelers nickel cornerback Mike Hilton this offseason. They also brought it Chidobe Awuzie and Eli Apple. 

Awuzie and Hilton are expected to start alongside Trae Waynes. 

It's hard to imagine the Bengals striking a deal with Nelson. They didn't take a cornerback in the NFL Draft, but there's no way he'd move past Waynes, Awuzie or Hilton on the depth chart. 

The Chiefs selected Nelson in the third-round (98th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent four years in Kansas City, before signing with Pittsburgh as a free agent in 2019. The Steelers released him in March.

For the latest Bengals news and coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Watch: Tee Higgins Working Out With Adam "Pacman" Jones

Justin Jefferson Brutally Honest About Joe Burrow vs Kirk Cousins

Bengals Bringing in Former Arkansas Tight End for Rookie Minicamp Tryout

Former Pro Bowl RG Trai Turner Reportedly Has Reasonable Asking Price

New Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Could Be a Problem For Opposing QBs

Chad Johnson Refused to Fight Adam "Pacman" Jones in Boxing Match

LOOK: Check out All 10 of the Bengals' Draft Picks in Their New Uniforms

Bengals Expressing Interest in Free Agent Wide Receiver Dede Westbrook

NFL Insider on Bengals' Decision to Take Ja'Marr Chase: "They Better Be Right"

Locked on Bengals: Paul Alexander Discusses His Work With Jackson Carman

Ja'Marr Chase Receives Big-Time Praise: He's a "Special Player"

AllBengals Exclusive: Jim Breech Excited to Watch Evan McPherson

Joseph Ossai Gives Fun Answer When Asked Which QB He Wants to Sack Most

One Analyst Predicted Jackson Carman's Rise Up Draft Boards

Bengals Release Nominees For Inaugural Ring of Honor

A Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Bengals' 2021 Draft Class

Bengals Invite Free Agent Speedster to Minicamp

Former NFL Star Buying Stock in the Bengals' Offense

Joe Mixon's Role Could Expand This Season

Analyst Names Bengals' Best and Worst Draft Picks

Chad Johnson is Getting in the Ring

Former NFL Star Sees Bengals' Vision With Ja'Marr Chase

The Lions Tried to Trade Up With the Bengals in 2021 NFL Draft

Analyst Believes Bengals Have One of the Most Improved O-Line Rooms in the NFL

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson

A Closer Look at the Bengals' Decision to Take Ja'Marr Chase Over Penei Sewell

An Inside Look at the Bengals' Pursuit of Second Round OL Jackson Carman

Draft Grades Are In: Here's What the National Media is Saying About the Bengals

A Three Down Look at All Seven Bengals Day 3 Draft Picks

Track EVERY Bengals Undrafted Free Agent Signing Here

Chris Evans Worked on 'The Mixon' At Michigan

Bengals Add Giovani Bernard Replacement at Running Back

Watch: New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Made One of the Best Kicks Ever

LSU Reunion: Bengals Take BIG Tyler Shelvin in Round Four

Bengals Bolster Pass Rush With Cam Sample in Fourth Round

Former Bengals Coach Has HIGH Praise for Jackson Carman

Willie Anderson Gives Stamp of Approval on Bengals 2nd Rounder Jackson Carman

Ja'Marr Chase Gives Shoutout to Bengals Super Fan

Passing on Penei: Here's Why Ja'Marr Chase Was the Right Pick

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Emotional Letter From Parents

Ja'Marr Chase Makes BOLD Statement on Draft Night

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Nov 22, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) reacts as Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) leaves the field during the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Expressing Interest in Former Steelers Cornerback Steven Nelson

Aug 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs through passing drills during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals 2021 Schedule Release: Latest Rumors and Leaks Ahead of Reveal

Aug 27, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow(9) during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Bold Predictions for the Bengals 2021 Schedule

JOE BURROW 4
News

Bengals to Start the 2021 Season at Home Against Some Familiar Faces

Tee Higgins, Adam Pacman Jones
News

Watch: Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins Works Out With Adam 'Pacman' Jones

Oct 18, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrate their 11-yard pass and catch for a touchdown in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
News

Justin Jefferson Brutally Honest About Kirk Cousins, Praises Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Sep 14, 2019; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Cheyenne O'Grady (85) celebrates with wide receiver Mike Woods II (8) after scoring a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams in the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Invite Former Arkansas Tight End To Rookie Minicamp

Dede Westbrook
News

Podcast: Dede Westbrook, Other Potential Bengals Free Agent Targets and Power Rankings