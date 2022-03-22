Bengals Sign Fred Johnson to One-Year Contract
CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially signed Fred Johnson to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.
The 24-year-old was a restricted free agent. Johnson was a healthy scratch for most of the 2021 season. He appeared in five games and made one start. He was on the field for 90 (29%) of the Bengals' offensive snaps.
The Bengals added three new starters in the offensive line room, including right tackle La'el Collins, but clearly they feel like Johnson can make an impact in a reserve role next season.
