Bengals to Host Rams for Joint Practices Ahead of Preseason Finale
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will host the Rams for two joint-practice sessions prior to their preseason matchup on Aug. 27 a source confirmed.
The Super Bowl LVI preseason rematch might not count for anything, but both teams will get an opportunity to get some great work in ahead of the 2022 regular season.
"It's a controlled environment," head coach Zac Taylor told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "And with your starters playing less and less in the preseason than probably ten years ago, it's good to get good work against an opponent in practice."
This is the first time Taylor has practiced against another team during the preseason.
He passed on the idea in 2019 and COVID made things complicated the past two years. Now he'll host two practice sessions against his former boss Sean McVay.
Taylor coached under McVay for two seasons in Los Angeles before being named head coach of the Bengals.
"They were open to coming out here. Probably wouldn't have done it the other way around," Taylor told Hobson. "It's a coach I trust and two teams I think will work well together. A lot of these teams get paired up as the season comes to a conclusion. We were two teams left without a dance partner. We just jumped on the opportunity … We know how they practice, they know how we practice. There are a lot of similarities.
"They'll practice their normal reps. It's also another opportunity to evaluate your depth as well. You can maybe manufacture more looks in a practice than you can in a game."
