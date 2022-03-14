NFL Free Agency Tracker: The Latest News From Around the League

Stay up to date with the latest free agency news.

CINCINNATI — The NFL's legal tampering period has started and there will be plenty of news over the next few days regarding some of the games biggest stars.

From Tom Brady's Buccaneers to what the Bengals do to protect Joe Burrow, this will be a one stop shop for all things NFL free agency. We will update it with the latest news, rumors and trades.

Here's the latest from around the league prior to Monday's tampering window:

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet with multiple teams this week. He has a no-trade clause, but the Saints and Panthers are hoping to win him over in their meeting, before ultimately trading for the star signal-caller.

The Rams came to an agreement with offensive tackle Joe Noteboom on a three-year, $40 million contract that includes $25 million guaranteed according to Ian Rapoport. He filled in for Andrew Whitworth at times during the 2021 season.

The Miami Dolphins and Emmanuel Ogbah agreed to a 4-year, $65 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing according to Adam Schefter.

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams won't play on the franchise tag in 2022 according to multiple reports. He wants a long-term contract.

Monday, March 14:

12:01 p.m. ET: The Bengals kicked off the tampering window with a major splash. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers right guard Alex Cappa is signing a four year/$40 million deal to protect Joe Burrow. Cappa, 27, should be a major upgrade over Hakeem Adeniji at the right guard spot.

