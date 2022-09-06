Skip to main content

Patriots UDFA Reveals Endearing Moment After Making Roster

After DaMarcus Mitchell made the Patriots, he heard words from his father he'd been waiting for his whole life.

FOXBORO — It’s becoming a near-annual event for an undrafted rookie to make the New England Patriots initial 53-man roster. Thanks to defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell and defensive back Brendan Schooler, the Patriots' undrafted rookie tradition now stretches to 19 years.

Over the years Bill Belichick has found some real gems in the undrafted free agent market. Some top-end talent like Malcolm Butler, David Andrews, and J.C. Jackson didn't hear their name called on NFL Draft weekend but still carved out impressive careers.

Making an NFL roster is no easy task. In fact, some players work really hard their whole life and still come up short of achieving their lifelong dream.

When Mitchell made the Patriots’ 53-man roster, it was a glorious moment for the former Purdue standout.

The accomplishment induced his dad to tell the rookie defensive end he was proud of him for the first time.

“My dad, he never really said ‘I’m proud of you’ or ‘congratulations’,” Mitchell said. “Of course, he said when I got to college, but as far as ‘I’m proud of you, that was his real first time telling me that. And I’m not going to lie, that struck me because my dad never said that.”

Mitchell, a 6-3, 265-pound defensive end from Thibodaux, Louisiana began his college career at Southwest Mississippi Community college as a running back before transferring to Purdue.

He registered 56 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks during two years with the Boilermakers.

The-23-year-old flashed as an edge rusher for the Patriots and improved his stock by making plays on special teams, which is the key to Belichick's heart when trying to find a role on the team. He also stood out after registering a sack in the team's 20-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 19.

Mitchell is listed as No. 2 on the Patriots‘ unofficial depth chart behind Deatrich Wise at left defensive end.

“I saw him have tears in his eyes,” Mitchell said. “That took a toll on me. I’m sitting there looking at my dad like, ‘man, I did it, I finally did it’. He’s like, ‘I know you did, I saw it, you’ve got me about to cry.’ I saw him, I saw his eyes watering like, you ain’t got to cry man, you ain’t got to cry.”

