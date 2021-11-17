Jay Glazer: 'Odell Wanted to go to L.A. the Whole Time'

Odell Beckham Jr. had his sights set on the Los Angeles Rams the whole time, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

Odell Beckham made his Los Angeles Rams debut on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers just days after signing with the club. With just one walkthrough practice under his belt, Beckham saw 15 snaps, receiving three targets and logging two receptions for 18 yards at Levi's Stadium.

Following his first game with the Rams, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and stated some interesting aspects regarding the Beckham sweepstakes prior to him signing with the Rams.

"Odell wanted to go to L.A. the whole time," Glazer said. "It was Jalen Ramsey. Jalen got a lot of juice in this thing. Jalen is the one who brought it to McVay like on Wednesday. Odell looked at like he didn't care if he was going to make league minimum because he'd make more money off the field in L.A. than he would on the field somewhere else."

Glazer states that Beckham had his sights set on playing in L.A. from the jump. He also touches on the contract that Beckham signed, which is largely incentive-based as his base salary sits at $750,000 while receiving a signing bonus of $500,000. Glazer says Beckham wasn't hung up on getting the most money out of the Rams upon signing because he believed he'd be taken care of financially off the field due to what L.A. provides from a marketing perspective.

"Odell's been trying to go to the Rams for a long time," Glazer said. "Even after he got traded to the Browns, I remember talking to him, and he's like 'dude, you gotta help me get traded out to the Rams.' I'm like 'it doesn't work like that bro.'"

Beckham lives and trains in L.A. during the offseason and according to Glazer, this has been a destination he's been trying to get to for a great length of time.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.