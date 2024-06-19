Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can Nick Harris Steal Starting Center Spot?
With OTAs wrapping up across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in just under two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Reuniting with line coach Scott Huff, does Nick Harris have what it takes to win the starting center job?
Background
Harris was a three-star recruit out of Gardena, California in the 2016 recruiting class and after a decorated career at Washington with two All-Pac 12 selections, he made his way to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Cleveland felt like the perfect fit for Harris, who profiled very similar to what Garrett Bradbury was for the Minnesota Vikings when Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was the offensive coordinator there. Ultimately, an injury in the 2022 preseason hindered him and he took a step backward. With Ethan Pocic securing the starting center job as a result of the injury, Harris only played in 524 offensive snaps with the Browns and left to sign with the Seahawks on a one-year deal in March.
Scheme Fit
Harris will fit in well with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's scheme, especially with his proficiency as a zone blocker both at center and guard, where has started games in the NFL. He understands how to utilize an undersized center, as his center at Washington in 2023 weighed just 275 pounds.
Best Case Scenario
Harris' athletic ability shines through immediately in training camp and maximizes the efficiency of Seattle's running game by climbing to the second level consistently with ease. His pass blocking deficiencies are minimized with solid guard play next to him on both sides, allowing the running game to thrive while not harming the passing game as he beats out Oluwatimi for the starting job.
Worst Case Scenario
Despite being a great run blocker in zone concepts, Harris' lack of anchor becomes a major issue during training camp and the preseason. He gets blown up multiple times by the likes of Byron Murphy II and Leonard Williams and gets pushed squarely to the roster bubble with Oluwatimi running away with the starting job.
What to Expect in 2024
Offering positional flexibility and previous starting experience, Harris is a quality player to have on Seattle's roster. He has some starting experience in a wide zone scheme, which will help with some of the run game packages that Grubb likes to run and his experience working with Huff will give him an advantage over Oluwatimi. He also went to school in Seattle so he understands the landscape and culture of the city.
However, Harris just isn't a player with starter potential, at least from a full-time perspective. He's more than capable of stepping in as a spot starter and doing a fine job, but there isn't that next level to potentially unlock. Barring injuries in front of him, Harris is likely going to slot in as the backup center for the Seahawks behind Oluwatimi and will only play in relief as a swing center/guard on Huff's line.
Previous 90-Man Roundups
