Jalen Camp Making Most Out Of Opportunity During Texans Training Camp

HOUSTON — Jalen Camp may have scored the first touchdown for the Houston Texans in 2022, but the second-year prospect made the first significant play of the year.

With the Texans trailing the New Orleans Saints 13-10 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Camp caught a 49-yard completion from quarterback Jeff Driskel. Camp's reception set up a game-winning drive for the Texans, as Driskel connected with wideout Johnson III for a six-yard touchdown pass.

"It's huge, right?," Driskel said after the win. "They've been making plays all training camp. But it's a little bit different when you're out there under the lights and playing games and the bullets are live."

Camp's performance helped the Texans take a 17-13 preseason victory over the Saints Saturday night. But his on-field attributes are a testament to why Camp could find himself playing a significant role amid Houston's 53-man roster at the start of the regular season.

"I'm just focusing on each day and each opportunity that you have in front of you and trying to make the most of it," Camp said on Monday. "It's definitely a tough business. But you can't look at those things because you'll get sidetracked, so just taking every day as an opportunity to get better.”

Camp has had a long journey leading up to his performance against the Saints at NRG Stadium.

He began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a sixth-round pick (no. 209 overall) in 2021. Camp never played a down in Jacksonville due to being waved before the start of the season.

Camp signed with the Texans in September but spent most of the 2021 campaign as a member of Houston's practice squad roster. He missed all but three games last season. But the chances of Camp being utilized as a body to fill empty voids within the Texans' wide receiving corps in 2022 is slim.

"Jalen is my guy," running back Dare Ogunbowale said. "He is a very talented guy. He is still learning about being in the NFL. But he is going to be a good player in this league once he gets the chance to find a home."

Since the start of training camp in late July, Camp has been one of the most consistent receivers participating each day at the Houston Methodist Training Center.



Camp said he had seen significant growth in his versatility. He described himself as a wide receiver who can block, run routes and become a reliable deep threat. But Camp's most prominent growth throughout the offseason has been his willingness to get more in-depth into Houston's playbook.

Camp felt his execution against the Saints was "pretty good." But after watching game film on his off day, Camp believes there is more he can do on the field during the Texans' preseason showdown against the Los Angeles Rams Friday night at SoFi Stadium.

