Texans' Next Step With Justin Reid?

Veteran safety did not suit up Sunday after disagreement with David Culley last week

HOUSTON - The decision to bench Houston Texans standout safety Justin Reid - making him inactive as a healthy scratch for disciplinary reasons Sunday against the New York Jets - stemmed from an exchange with coach David Culley during a team meeting last Thursday that went beyond a simple disagreement and involved a violation of team rules the first-year coach said Monday morning at NRG Stadium.

The situation remains unresolved, and Culley indicated that there will be a meeting Monday afternoon to determine Reid's status for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Culley said the discussion will be about what the organization expects going forward from the former third-round draft pick from Stanford.

"Well, just to make sure he understands that we're all in with everything that we're doing," Culley said. "I'm not saying that he wasn't all in We have rules and we have standards here. I just felt like last week, in that particular situation, he didn't meet those standards. When that happens, we made a decision. It wasn't just a disagreement. It had something to do with our rules and our standards. It wasn't just a disagreement."

Reid and Culley had a heated exchange during a team meeting Thursday after the coach pointed out and corrected defensive errors days after a 22-13 road victory over the Tennessee Titans a week ago during which the defense intercepted Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill four times, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. One day after strongly taking issue with the coach's criticism of the defense and arguing during the meeting with wide receiver Chris Conley, Reid was informed Friday by Culley that he would be inactive for the Jets game, according to sources.

Culley was asked if the Reid situation is a distraction to the team, which dropped to 2-9 overall after a 21-14 loss to the Jets.

"It's not a distraction anymore, we took care of it," Culley said. "Those things happen. You take care of them and you move on. That's what we're doing in this situation."

This decision from Culley maintains consistency with how he handles individual player situations.

That includes starting linebacker Zach Cunningham being benched for disciplinary reasons for the first quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns due to lateness issues and previously choosing to not attend a preseason game and starting cornerback Desmond King being benched for an entire game against the Los Angeles Rams due to unexcused absences from team activities, according to league sources.

Culley said he’s not concerned that the team has disciplined three different players this season, adding that a player’s status isn’t a factor in making these decisions.

“We have rules, and when the rules are broken, we make decisions on those,” Culley said Sunday. “It doesn’t matter who it is.”

The Texans started Eric Murray again at one safety spot. Terrence Brooks started at the other safety spot before injuring his hamstring.

Reid is in the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 after his four-year, $4.063 million rookie contract expires. Reid is being paid a $2.433 million base salary this year.

Reid was already expected to leave during free agency, even before this happened.

Reid had started every game for the 2-9 Texans until this game. He has two interceptions and one forced fumble and 42 tackles.

The younger brother of former Pro Bowl safety Eric Reid, Reid has seven career interceptions.

“It’s always tough, but coach said from Day One we’re gonna hold everyone accountable for their actions,” Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor said. “(Culley) made a decision. As a team, we support our coaches and our leadership decisions and we continue to keep moving forward.”

Texans defensive end Jon Greenard echoed that sentiment, saying the matter is between Reid and Culley.

“I mean, shoot, coach tells us whatever is going on,” Greenard said. “He’s held everybody accountable from Day One. Whatever decision he goes with, we’re going to stick with. I don’t have too much to say about that one.”