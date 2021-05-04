Chase Young 'Vouched For' 5-6 RB Signed By Washington Football Team

"I definitely feel like I'm up there with those guys (his running back peers), if not better," the 5-6 Patterson says. "I’ve always had that 'underdog' mentality'

One cannot expect the average football fan (or media member) to know all about Jaret Patterson.

Or, really, to know anything about him.

But now that he's a member of the Washington Football Team, so we ought to get to know the record-setting running back ... and maybe eventually we will get former high school teammate Chase Young to offer guidance.

In fact, maybe Young has already been doing some "guiding.''

“Since middle school, we’ve been tight. ... It kind of just clicked,” Patterson said in an interview with Scott Abraham of ABC 7 in Washington, D.C. "Our relationship is good to this day. I see him as a friend, a brother. He has the right to say that he made this happen as well. He vouched for me, he wanted me to come to Washington. He vouched for me to coach (Ron) Rivera, that definitely shows he believes in me ...''

Patterson - who does have D.C. ties, and Chase Young ties - has signed with the WFT as the club's only undrafted free agent signing. He brings to Washington an impressive arsenal of college credentials, as while playing at the University of Buffalo he rushed for an NCAA-record-tying eight touchdowns and 409 yards during a 70-41 win over Kent State last season.

His career totals: 3,884 yards and 52 touchdowns.

So why did Patterson - after being named the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year and a second-team All-American following his big season - go undrafted?

Because of something not so big.

Patterson (whose twin brother James also plays at Buffalo) is 5-foot-6 and 195 pounds. He was smallish as a prep star at St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Laurel, Maryland (He rushed for 2,045 yards and 23 touchdowns in his senior season) when he was (before Chase transferred) a teammate of Young, the stellar second-year WFT defensive end.

"It’s definitely a dream come true because you work so hard," Patterson said before the NFL Draft. "I definitely feel like I'm up there with those guys (his running back peers), if not better. I’ve always had that kind of title. That 'underdog' title mentality, so I’m going to stick to that because that’s what got me to this point."

Now Patterson reunites with Young, comes home to the area, and begins to compete for a spot in the running backs room led by Antonio Gibson and also featuring J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber. ... and one of the goals?

To make sure the WFT world knows who he is. And to make good on Chase Young's "vouching.''

