Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Odds And Prediction For Bundesliga Clash

Odds and Prediction for Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg in Bundesliga on April 4.

Alan Mezoela

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Bayern Munich will face FC Augsburg at the WWK Arena in the Bavarian derby on Matchday 28 of the Bundesliga on April 4.

Vincent Kompany's team will play to increase their six-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the league. On the other hand, Augsburg are unbeaten in their last 11 Bundesliga games and are three points shy of the European places.

It will be an important game for both sides as Die Roten will have to do without several of their players due to injuries with Ito now sidelined for an extended period. Here we take a look at the odds for the Bundesliga game, courtesy of Draftkings.

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Moneyline

Bayern Munich: -230

Augsburg: +550

Draw: +340

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Total goals

Over 2.5: -150

Under 2.5: +120

Both teams to score

Yes: -120

No: -105

Double chance:

Bayern Munich or tie: -1000

Augsburg or tie: +175

Bayern Munich or Augsburg: -525

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Despite their many injuries, Vincent Kompany and his side are the favorite ahead of this derby. However, Augsburg has shown in the past that they could be a tough opponent for Die Roten in the derby. Furthermore, the Augsburg are in great form and we should have a great game.

Bayern will have to play a crucial Champions League game against Inter Milan on April 8, which could push Kompany to rest some of his key players. Still, Bayern's quality would put them as the favorites to win.

Winner: Bayern Munich

