Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Odds And Prediction For Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich will face FC Augsburg at the WWK Arena in the Bavarian derby on Matchday 28 of the Bundesliga on April 4.
Vincent Kompany's team will play to increase their six-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the league. On the other hand, Augsburg are unbeaten in their last 11 Bundesliga games and are three points shy of the European places.
It will be an important game for both sides as Die Roten will have to do without several of their players due to injuries with Ito now sidelined for an extended period. Here we take a look at the odds for the Bundesliga game, courtesy of Draftkings.
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Moneyline
Bayern Munich: -230
Augsburg: +550
Draw: +340
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Total goals
Over 2.5: -150
Under 2.5: +120
Both teams to score
Yes: -120
No: -105
Double chance:
Bayern Munich or tie: -1000
Augsburg or tie: +175
Bayern Munich or Augsburg: -525
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction
Despite their many injuries, Vincent Kompany and his side are the favorite ahead of this derby. However, Augsburg has shown in the past that they could be a tough opponent for Die Roten in the derby. Furthermore, the Augsburg are in great form and we should have a great game.
Bayern will have to play a crucial Champions League game against Inter Milan on April 8, which could push Kompany to rest some of his key players. Still, Bayern's quality would put them as the favorites to win.
Winner: Bayern Munich
