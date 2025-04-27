Harry Kane Blasts Referee After Receiving Fifth Yellow Card Of The Bundesliga Season
Bayern Munich took a step closer to the Bundesliga title, beating Mainz 3-0 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. Goals from Leroy Sane, Michael Olise, and Eric Dier helped them keep their eight-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen.
It now means a win over RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on May 3 will guarantee the trophy comes back to Munich, regardless of other results.
However, star striker Harry Kane will not be on the pitch to help his teammates. The Englishman received his fifth yellow card of the season, resulting in a one-game suspension. Kane was unhappy with the decision; speaking to BILD, he criticized the referee and the yellow card accumulation system in Germany.
First of all, I think it's an insane decision. It's never a yellow card. Unfortunately, sometimes people come to the Allianz Arena and try to make a name for themselves. That's why I'm really disappointed that I got the yellow card, because of course I knew I already had four. And secondly, I think the rule is crazy anyway. Five yellow cards in 34 games means a suspension. That's crazy.- Harry Kane
Kane continues, suggesting a rule change when it comes to yellow card accumulation.
They should be re-regulated like in the Premier League. I'm missing an important game because I received a yellow card in the first game of the season. That doesn't make sense. Maybe they should reconsider that for the future.- Harry Kane
Kane mentioned that the Premier League is re-regulating cards at a certain point in the season, and they are not the only competition. The Champions League does it after the quarter-final stage, while La Liga resort after 19 games. Potentially, after Kane's comments, a rule change may take place.
If Bayern win the title next weekend without Kane on the field, it would be a blow as it would be his first major trophy in his career. However, despite the disappointment, Kane was upbeat despite the suspension.
It's a bit of my story that I'm missing the game in Leipzig. But don't worry, I'll celebrate more than anyone else.- Harry Kane
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich 3-0 Mainz: Report And Full Match Highlights From Bavarians’ Win
Transcript: Kompany and Others’ Post-Match Press Conference After Bayern Munich’s Win
Former USA Coach Urges Thomas Muller To Join The MLS After Bayern Munich Exit
Fabrizio Romano Reveals Details On Kim Min-Jae’s Bayern Munich Future