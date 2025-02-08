Bayern Munich Head Coach Vincent Kompany Relishing Champions League Game At Celtic Park
The big games keep coming for Bayern Munich. Fresh off a 3-0 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, preparations start for the Champions League playoff against Celtic.
MORE: Bayern Munich 3-0 Werder Bremen: Full Match Highlights As Harry Kane Stars in Bundesliga Win
The first leg of the playoff will take place on Wednesday, February 12, at what is set to be a hostile Celtic Park.
Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany spoke to the media after the Werder win. When asked about the Champions League game, he said the team would enjoy the experience.
It’s certainly going to be special for us and for the fans. Celtic Park, in my experience, it was one of the loudest stadiums I ever played in. We can enjoy the atmosphere.- Vincent Kompany
Kompany also mentioned that the team should embrace the two extra games despite previous talk of extra games being added to the schedule not being helpful.
There was a lot of talk about the two extra games added to the schedule, but now everyone is looking forward to it. These kind of games are special, they are great opportunities to feel something very special. I’m happy to live through these moments. It will be an amazing Champions League night.- Vincent Kompany
Bayern last faced Celtic in the Champions League in the 2017/18 season group stage at Celtic Park. The Bavarians scrapped a 2-1 victory, with goals from Kingsley Coman and former player Javi Martinez.
Bayern Munich won the home fixture 3-0, with goals from Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, and Mats Hummels.
