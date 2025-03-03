Former Player of Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen Answers Who He Wants to Win the UCL Clash
Bayern Munich will face a familiar foe in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Domestic rivals Bayer Leverkusen is in the way of a quarter-final spot in Europe's elite competition.
The current Bundesliga champions have been labeled as slight favorites for the game, something their head coach has dismissed.
MORE: Xabi Alonso Dismisses Favorite Tag in Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL Clash
Former player Michael Ballack wore the jerseys of both clubs during his career. Now working as a match analyst for DAZN, he spoke to FC Bayern TV ahead of the game.
Despite the expectation of being neutral, Ballack was asked if he favored one of the teams he wanted to win.
I get asked that question a lot! (laughs) I really am neutral – and not just because my job requires it. I played for both clubs and had a great time with both. I have a good relationship with all my former clubs and so I take a very relaxed view.- Michael Ballack
Bayern and Leverkusen played recently in the Bundesliga. The game finished 0-0 at the BayArena, with the home team the much better team.
The first leg of the Round of 16 tie is at the Allianz Arena on March 5, with the second leg at Leverkusen on 11.
Ballack was asked if there is a favorite for this game, with Bayern failing to win the last six meetings against Xabi Alonso's side.
For me there are no clear favourites. A lot of people are backing Leverkusen but in my eyes, Bayern are never underdogs – no matter what form they're in. The last few weeks haven't gone perfectly, which is why public opinion has shifted slightly, but Bayern have put a lot of things right again recently with the wins against Frankfurt and at Stuttgart.- Michael Ballack
