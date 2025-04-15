Inter Milan Boss Simone Inzaghi Cautious Ahead Of The Second Leg Against Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich play Inter Milan away on April 16 in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg. The first leg at the Allianz Arena ended in a 2-1 win for the Nerazzuri.
The second leg at the San Siro is expected to be tense as it's still anyone's tie to grab, with Inter coach Simone Inzaghi wanting a repeat of the first leg performance from his side. Lautaro Martinez (38') and Davide Frattesi (88') scored last week, while Thomas Muller pulled one back (85') for the Bavarians.
Inzaghi has now urged his side to stay focused in the second leg. Inzaghi knows against a side like Bayern, there will be moments where his team will have to suffer. However, instead of focusing on the result, he wants a repeat of the excellent first-leg performance that the Nerazzuri put on display.
He said (via Inter Milan):
There's more pride than tension. We know it'll be a tough game and that we need to forget the first-leg result. We played well in Munich. We know how good they are, and we'll need to have a really great game.- Simone Inzaghi
Inzaghi further added:
We can't think about the score, only the performance. We can't look at our record against them, which is not positive. We're a mature side that knows the value of the opposition. I think that, with the right attitude, we can play really well.- Simone Inzaghi
Bayern Munich are coming off a 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Der Klassiker. Inter Milan, meanwhile, defeated Cagliari in their Serie A game during the weekend.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich: Official Squad Announced For Champions League Clash
Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineup For The Champions League Quarter-Final Second Leg
Lothar Matthaus Predicts Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich and Addresses Harry Kane’s Lack Of Goals