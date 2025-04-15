Bayern Munich

Inter Milan Boss Simone Inzaghi Cautious Ahead Of The Second Leg Against Bayern Munich

Simone Inzaghi is cautious ahead of Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich play Inter Milan away on April 16 in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg. The first leg at the Allianz Arena ended in a 2-1 win for the Nerazzuri.

The second leg at the San Siro is expected to be tense as it's still anyone's tie to grab, with Inter coach Simone Inzaghi wanting a repeat of the first leg performance from his side. Lautaro Martinez (38') and Davide Frattesi (88') scored last week, while Thomas Muller pulled one back (85') for the Bavarians.

Inzaghi has now urged his side to stay focused in the second leg. Inzaghi knows against a side like Bayern, there will be moments where his team will have to suffer. However, instead of focusing on the result, he wants a repeat of the excellent first-leg performance that the Nerazzuri put on display.

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich
He said (via Inter Milan):

There's more pride than tension. We know it'll be a tough game and that we need to forget the first-leg result. We played well in Munich. We know how good they are, and we'll need to have a really great game.

Simone Inzaghi

Inzaghi further added:

We can't think about the score, only the performance. We can't look at our record against them, which is not positive. We're a mature side that knows the value of the opposition. I think that, with the right attitude, we can play really well.

Simone Inzaghi

Bayern Munich are coming off a 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Der Klassiker. Inter Milan, meanwhile, defeated Cagliari in their Serie A game during the weekend.

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.

