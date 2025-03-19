Italy vs Germany: 5 Classic Matches
Europe's two most successful footballing nations come up against each other this Thursday, as Germany take on Italy in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals at the San Siro.
The sides have met thirty-seven times in history, with Italy getting the better of the Germans in the majority of contests. Italy have won fifteen of the matchups, Germany ten, and twelve draws.
Let's take a look at five classic matches between the sides.
June 17, 1970: Italy 4-3 Germany (AET)
The "Game of the Century". Italy defeated West Germany 4-3 in the 1970 World Cup semi-final at the Estadio Azteca in front of over 100,000 fans.
Roberto Boninsegna fired Italy into an early lead with a wonderful strike from distance in the eighth minute as the Azurri seemed in total control. The Italians conceded just once in their previous four games at the tournament.
However, Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, who won the European Cup one year prior with AC Milan, got himself on the end of a cross to equalize in stoppage time. He was an unlikely goalscorer, with the AC Milan legend scoring just three times in his nine years at the Italian side.
What followed was the most incredible extra-time period. Franz Beckenbauer dislocated his shoulder yet played on through the pain. In a five-goal thrilling period, Gerd Muller put West Germany ahead 2-1 before Italy struck back twice through Tarcisio Burgnich and Luigi Riva to make it 3-2 at the extra-time interval.
The scores were level once again as Gerd Muller headed in to score his tenth of the tournament. One minute later, Boninsegna ran down the left and pulled it back for Gianni Rivera to give Italy victory with the fifth goal in extra time, something never repeated in a World Cup. Italy went on to lose the final 4-1 to Brazil.
June 28, 2012: Germany 1-2 Italy
Why always him? The Euro 2012 semi-final between Italy and Germany in Warsaw will be forever remembered as the Mario Balotelli show and that iconic muscle flex celebration. Balotelli scored a first-half brace, including a thunderous effort past Manuel Neuer into the top corner.
Italy frustrated Germany throughout the ninety minutes, who couldn't find a way through the legendary backline, including Barzagli, Bonnucci, and Chiellini.
A Mesut Ozil 90th-minute penalty proved only to be a consolation as Italy progressed to the final, where they went on to lose 4-1 to Spain.
July 11, 1982: Italy 3-1 Germany
The 1982 World Cup final at the Santiago Bernabeu. Germany were hunting for revenge from the 1970 World Cup semi-final, but history repeated itself, as the Italians went on to get the better of the Die Mannschaft once again.
Italy were one of the pre-tournament favorites and brushed aside Germany in the final. Despite being goalless at the break, goals from Player of the Tournament Paulo Rossi, Marco Tardelli, and Alessandro Altobelli put the Italians 3-0 up by the 81st minute.
Germany did grab a consolation goal through Paul Breitner, but it proved insufficient, as Italy won their first World Cup since 1938.
July 4, 2006: Germany 0-2 Italy (AET)
Germany have never beaten Italy in a World Cup match. The last time the nations faced each other in the tournament was in the 2006 semi-finals in Dortmund, where Italy beat the host nation in extra time.
In what was a low-key affair, the match looked destined for penalties. A 119th-minute goal from left-back Fabio Grosso broke Jurgen Klinsmann's side's hearts before Alessandro Del Piero ensured the victory two minutes later.
February 7, 2016: Germany 1-1 Italy (7-6 on pens)
It is the only time Germany has beaten Italy in either a European Championship or World Cup. Mesut Ozil gave Germany a second-half lead, which was soon canceled out by a Leonardo Bonnucci penalty.
The game went to penalties in a shootout that will be remembered for the bizarre run-up and miss from Simone Zaza. The Italian took what felt like a year before letting fly, taking many tiny steps before blasting over the bar.
Jonas Hector scored the decisive German penalty, to send them through to the semi-finals, where they lost to France.
