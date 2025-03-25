Philipp Lahm Pinpoints Thomas Tuchel Issue That Could End His England Stint Early
Thomas Tuchel and Harry Kane have reunited as the German manager is now in charge of England. The pair also worked together for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for a season.
Tuchel left the Bavarians at the end of the 2023-24 season and was appointed as the Three Lions' boss following Gareth Southgate's departure. England played their first two games under Tuchel during the recent international break and won both.
Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm, however, has questioned Tuchel's man management. Lahm thinks Tuchel always gets involved in clashes with key players and pointed out Tuchel's differences with Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Harry Kane, and Joshua Kimmich during his Bayern stint.
He thinks the same thing could happen for England as Tuchel isn't known for being able to stay at one club for more than a few years.
Lahm wrote for The Athletic:
His biggest problem at Bayern was also not a sporting one, but the lack of connection with leading players such as Thomas Muller or Leon Goretzka, and the chemistry with Harry Kane was probably not perfect either.
Lahm further added:
A national coach must be a moderator with a great feel for his players. He must create a hierarchy by identifying and then strengthening leaders within the group. Southgate knew how to create a harmonious environment. Tuchel, on the other hand, is more demanding and much more of a perfectionist. His tendency towards conflict - and in public - could be damaging.
Thomas Tuchel's recent stints in Chelsea and Bayern Munich ended in controversy. England, meanwhile, have a quality squad and are dreaming of major tournament triumph under Thomas Tuchel. However, Lahm rightly points out that maintaining good relationships with top players could be key to Tuchel's success.
