Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayern Munich's Champions League journey continues with a two-legged Round of 16 clash against fellow Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.
Vincent Kompany's side will be hosting the current German champions in the first leg at the Allianz Arena and will be looking to show why they are the team that looks most likely to win the Bundesliga this season.
While winning the Bundesliga will have been the primary aim for Kompany this season, exiting the Champions League at this stage would reflect very poorly on the Belgian coach. Many pundits think the Bavarians have a real chance of winning what could be a very open tournament this season.
Leverkusen may be eight points behind Bayern in domestic action, but they had a much better League Phase, finishing sixth and securing safe passage into this Round of 16. Bayern finished 12th and had to make their way through a tricky two-legged playoff tie against Celtic.
That eight-point gap in the Bundesliga means that Bayern has to be viewed as the favorite for this clash, but it is far from a formality. Bayern has not won any of its last six matches against Bayer Leverkusen.
Here are the last five fixtures between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.
Date
Result
February 15, 2025
Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Bayern Munich
December 3, 2024
Bayern Munich 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen
September 28, 2024
Bayern Munich 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen
February 10, 2024
Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Bayern Munich
September 15, 2023
Bayern Munich 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich Team News vs Bayer Leverkusen
The player that Bayern Munich is watching the closest this week is Joshua Kimmich, with hopes that he will be fit enough to feature against Bayer Leverkusen. Aleksandar Pavlovic has been ruled out of the game due to illness.
Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and Joao Palhinha also missed that session with injuries, but none are thought to be serious enough to rule them out of this first leg.
All three players are expected to start the game providing there are no late twists with their fitness.
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Date
Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2025
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:00pm EST (12:00pm PST / 8:00pm GMT)
How To Watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen
United States - Paramount+, ViX
United Kingdom - TNT Sports 2, discovery+
Canada - DAZN Canada
