Inter Milan 2-2 Bayern Munich: Report Full Match Highlights As Bavarians Get Knocked Out Of The Champions League
Inter Milan and Bayern Munich played out a 2-2 draw in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg at San Siro. The first leg ended in a 2-1 win for Inter, meaning the Bavarians needed a win in the second leg.
However, the Nerazzuri held on well in the first half. Harry Kane brought Bayern back on level terms with his 52nd-minute strike. Inter turned the tie around with two quickfire goals from Lautaro Martinez (58') and Benjamin Pavard (61').
Eric Dier once again brought Bayern back on level terms with his 76th-minute strike. However, they couldn't find another goal, meaning Inter won 5-4 on aggregate and sealed a place in the 2024-25 UCL semi-finals.
Bayern's hopes of European glory dies in the quarter-final stage. Now, Vincent Kompany's side will look to focus in the Bundesliga.
Bayern Munich were the side with more possession, seeing 63% of the ball. They managed a total six shots on target, the same as Inter. Bayern, though, moved the ball around well and completed more passes.
Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Full Match Highlights
United States
United Kingdom
Kompany's side return to action on Saturday, April 19, against FC Heidenheim in a Bundesliga away clash. Bayern Munich have a healthy lead atop the Bundesliga table at the moment with 69 points from 29 matches, six more than second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.
However, their recent league form hasn't ben impressive as the Bayern Munich have won only two out of their last five, losing one and drawing the other.
