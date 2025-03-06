Vincent Kompany, Kane, Musiala, and More React to Bayern Munich 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League
Bayern Munich played Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. The Bavarians earned a 3-0 win. Harry Kane struck twice (9', 75 P) ,while Jamal Musiala scored once (54').
With a big win in the first leg, Bayern are now in a comfortable position to reach the quarter-finals. Vincent Kompany, Jamal Musiala, Harry Kane, and more reacted to the result.
They all addressed the media after the match at Allianz Arena. Read on to know what they had to say (via Bayern Munich).
Vincent Kompany: The first half is done, but we’ve still got a second game to come in Leverkusen. It’s important we’re just as focused in the next game. The first half is done, but we’ve still got a second game to come in Leverkusen. It’s important we’re just as focused in the next game. We go again on Tuesday. We’re staying calm and have always shown that we’re ready for whatever comes our way, and that needs to remain the case. We did a lot well today and need to do the same again next week. So, there’s no time to praise ourselves. The guys can be pleased, but the focus is now on Bochum and then the second leg.
Harry Kane: It really is a big step in the right direction. We all know we’ve struggled for a while against Leverkusen. They’re a really good team. But today everyone’s focus was completely on it from the first minute and throughout the 90. Half the job is done, but it’ll be decided next week. We need to approach that with the same mindset as today. We’ve had problems with the second balls and the intensity in recent games. We did a lot better there today. On the whole, we had a lot of control. We could’ve even got a fourth goal at the end.
Jamal Musiala: It was a good game. We’re all happy. But we’re not done yet. We need to take the same intensity and hunger into the second leg. I think we prepared well. Freshness and intensity are the biggest priority for us. It won’t be easy in Leverkusen, but we’ve taken the first step and need to build on that.
Dayot Upamecano: We were better in duels today than the opponent and played forward with aggression. It was a very good game by us. We have super fans and they really helped us today. But it’s only the first half. It’s all still to be decided next week. We need to defend just as aggressively in Leverkusen so we don’t concede any goals.
Jonas Urbig: First of all, I hope Manu gets well soon and that it’s nothing bad. I was obviously really excited for me to be able to make my debut in the Champions League. I’m also really happy the fans gave me such a positive reception. I sort of took it all in, but I was really focused and tried to cope with those 30 minutes.
