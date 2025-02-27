125 Years of Bayern Munich: All Time XI
One hundred twenty-five years ago, on February 27, 1900, Bayern Munich was founded in "Cafe Gisela" in Bavaria's state capital.
Since that day, Germany's most successful club has experienced many wonderful eras, lifting six Champions Leagues (formerly the European Cup), thirty-three Bundesliga titles, and twenty German Cups.
Therefore, the prospect of an all-time XI seems an impossible challenge. Nonetheless, we gave it our best try.
All Time Bayern Munich XI (3-5-2)
GK: Manuel Neuer - Neuer beats the likes of Sepp Maier and Oliver Kahn, who would've both been worthy choices. Neuer recreated the 21st-century goalkeeper position, playing 552 times (and still counting) for the Bavarians and winning two Champions Leagues.
RCB: Phillip Lahm - The full-back captained Bayern to a historic treble in the 2012/13 season. Lahm made over 500 appearances, won a Champions League and eight Bundesliga titles, and is considered one of the greatest right-backs ever.
CB: Franz Beckenbauer - The Kaiser is another Bayern man credited for redefining a position. For Beckenbauer, it was the modern sweeper (libero) role. He captained his club to three consecutive European Cups between 1974 and 1976 and is the only defender ever to win the Ballon d'Or twice—one of the best.
LCB: Paul Breitner - One of only five players to score in two different World Cup finals, Breitner's opening goal helped West Germany win the 1974 World Cup. The same year, they also won the European Cup with Bayern before moving to Real Madrid. He rejoined Bayern in 1978, moving into midfield for the second half of his career and becoming one of the world's best in that position. Breitner scored 110 in 352 games for Bayern Munich.
CM: Lothar Matthaus - Matthaus won the 1991 Ballon d'Or and had everything. Not many could pass or read the game better. He glided past opponents effortlessly, could score with either foot, and was not bad from a free-kick. Won seven Bundesliga titles but heartbreakingly never won a Champions League, being subbed-off in the 1999 final with the side 1-0 up before agonizingly conceding two late goals to Manchester United.
CM: Steffen Effenburg - Won three Bundesliga titles and captained the side to the 2001 Champions League title, scoring the equalizing goal against Valencia in the final. Also named Most Valuable Player of the tournament that year.
RW: Arjen Robben - Scorer of the winning goal in the 2013 Champions League triumph. One of the best wingers in the world throughout his career, with a trademark move of cutting in from the right wing and curling the ball home on his left. Robben had an incredible partnership with Franck Ribery, who is unlucky not to make this XI.
AM: Thomas Muller - Bayern's record appearance maker, he has also won every competition in which he has played for the club (at least twice)! When he broke the record in September 2024, Muller had featured in 710 out of the possible 820 competitive matches Bayern had played since his debut in August 2008.
LW: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge - Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Rummenigge played for the Bavarians between 1974 and 1984. He won two European Cups and formed a formidable midfield partnership with Paul Breitner.
ST: Gerd Muller - Muller is regarded as one of the best goalscorers in football history, scoring 365 goals in 427 games in the Bundesliga, where he still holds the top scorer record. 65 goals in 74 European club matches averaged over a goal a game for West Germany. Muller won the Ballon d'Or in 1970, three European Cups, and the 1974 World Cup.
ST: Robert Lewandowski - The Polish striker won the Bundesliga title in every one of his eight seasons at the club. He was integral in the sides' treble accomplishment in the 2019/20 season as the top goalscorer in the three competitions. Widely considered the deserved winner of the 2020 Ballon d'Or before it was canceled due to Covid-19. 344 goals in 375 Bayern Munich games.
