Bayern Munich Releases 2025/26 Away Shirt With A Thomas Muller Farewell Also Planned
Bayern Munich has released the 2025/26 away kit and intends to wear it as part of a Thomas Muller farewell match before the end of this season.
The kit is predominantly white but with a red marble-effect detailing throughout, and a red trim around the main body of the shirt. Multiple players from the men's and women's teams have been photographed modelling the new kit.
One of those players is Muller, who will leave the club at the end of the season. Bayern has one more home game in the Bundesliga which is against Borussia Monchengladbach this weekend, and that will be where Muller gets the chance to say goodbye to the fans at the Allianz Arena.
As the club has confirmed, there will be a 'special Thomas Muller name printing' for this particular match to mark the 25 years that he has spent as a part of the club, from the youth teams through to the first team.
The shirt has been designed to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Allianz Arena's opening. There is some significance in it being worn first against Monchengladbach, as they were the first opponents at the Allianz Arena in 2005/06.
