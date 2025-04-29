Bayern Munich Youngster Lennart Karl Names Arsenal Star As His Role Model
Lennart Karl is one of Bayern Munich's top up and coming young talents. The 17-year-old is having an exceptional season at the under-17 and under-19 levels. He has racked up 42 goal contributions this term, including 32 goals and 10 assists.
He has also received call-ups to the first team. Karl has now named Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard as his football idol, with both players being predominantly left-footed.
Karl is impressed with Odegaard's vision and finishing abilities. He compares his situation with a young Odegaard and how it is his dream to become a top player one day. The Bayern Munich youngster said (via Bayern Munich):
Yes, Martin Ødegaard. He's also left-footed, plays as a playmaker, has good vision, and a good finish. He was also a target of a big club (Real Madrid ) from an early age and ultimately developed into a world-class player after several loan spells. He's shown that patience and mentality are essential in addition to talent. But I definitely want to make it here at FC Bayern and one day play for the club in the Champions League.- Lennart Karl
Karl is yet to make an appearance for Bayern Munich's senior team. The Bavarians, though, could win the Bundesliga title in their next game against RB Leipzig. They'll still have two games remaining against Borussia Monchengladbach and Hoffenheim.
Given Bayern win the league in their next game, Vincent Kompany might look to rotate his team and give chances to younger players like Lennart Karl.
