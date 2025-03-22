Franck Ribery Claims He Deserved the 2013 Ballon d’Or Over Winner and Runner-Up
Franck Ribery was a top favorite to win the Ballon d'Or in 2013 alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He won the UEFA Champions League and the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich that season.
The Frenchman was in red-hot form for the Bavarians, and many reckon he should have won football's greatest individual prize. However, Ribery could only finish third in the standings.
Cristiano Ronaldo won the award, ending Lionel Messi's four-year run. The Argentine, meanwhile, came in second on the standings. Ribery has now revealed his true feelings on the matter.
Speaking to L'Equipe, he said:
With the utmost and maximum humility and respect, Messi and Ronaldo were not better than me in 2013. The 2013 Ballon d'Or will forever remain an injustice. I'm still looking for an explanation. I had the perfect year. I couldn't have done better. I'll never understand why the closing date for the vote was extended by more than two weeks.- Franck Ribery
Ribery further added:
Leo and Cristiano always showed me respect. They knew I was at their table. Being completely humble, in 2013, I had nothing to envy about them.- Franck Ribery
Franck Ribery is widely regarded as a Bayern Munich legend. He had a stellar stint with the Bundesliga club. Ribery scored 124 goals and provided 182 assists in 425 appearances for Bayern.
Currently 41, Ribery hung up the boots in 2022 with Serie A side Salernitana being his final club. Ribery also made 81 appearances for France at the international level, scoring 16 goals and providing 25 assists.
