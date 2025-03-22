Franck Ribery Reveals He Almost Had Leg Amputed After Retirement
Franck Ribery is one of the finest players Bayern Munich have had in the modern era. The Frenchman is a bona-fide club legend.
Between 2007 and 2019, Ribery made 425 appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring 124 goals and providing 182 assists. He won 23 trophies with the Bavarians, including nine Bundesliga titles and one UEFA Champions League.
Ribery has now revealed that he had a complex surgery during his final season as a professional player. As a result of it, he almost lost his leg as he caught a flesh infection.
Speaking to L'Equipe, Ribery said:
My knee hurt more and more. I was no longer training between matches but rather recovering to protect myself. I went under the knife in Austria. The operation went well, with a plate inserted inside. But I had a bad infection almost five months later.- Franck Ribery
Ribery added:
They removed the plate, but the infection had eaten away at me. It was so bad that I had holes in my leg. I had contracted Staphylococcus aureus. I was in the emergency room at the hospital in Austria for 12 days. I was really scared. They could have cut off my leg.- Franck Ribery
Ribery left Bayern Munich in 2019 and went on to play for clubs like Fiorentina and Salernitana. He called time on his career in October 2023.
Blessed with elegance, Ribery was a true joy to watch. Bayern once formed a formidable side with Ribery and Arjen Robben operating from both wings. The pair was nicknamed 'Robbery'.
