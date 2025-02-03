Manuel Neuer Signs Contract Extension With Bayern Munich
Manuel Neuer has established himself as a Bayern Munich legend after moving from Schalke in 2011. The former Germany captain has so far made 547 appearances for the Bavarians, keeping 258 clean sheets.
Neuer has played 26 matches for Bayern, keeping 14 clean sheets this season. His contract, though, was set to run out at the end of the 2024-25 season.
Neuer has now penned a one-year extension with Bayern, extending his stay until the end of the 2025-26 season. The 38-year-old continues to be Bayern's first choice.
After signing his extension, Neuer said (via Bundesliga):
I really enjoy playing football and want to remain a Bayern player. I’m still hungry and am looking forward to another year at this special club. We’ve always had good talks. That’s a good feeling. It feels good and we’ve still got many goals to achieve together.- Manuel Neuer
Bayern chief Max Eberl said:
Manuel Neuer is the best goalkeeper of his generation and a Bayern icon. When you talk about goalkeeping in our time, you talk about Manuel Neuer – and that’s around the world. He’s an absolute role model, both on and off the pitch. We’re delighted that this unique and successful relationship will continue.- Max Eberl
Bayern Munich's sporting director Christoph Freund said:
Manuel Neuer has been setting the bar for goalkeeping for over a decade. He’s our captain, a big figure at Bayern, and the team know they can always rely on him. We’re delighted that we can chase our goals next season with him as well.- Christoph Freund
Manuel Neuer has so far won 30 trophies with Bayern Munich, including two UEFA Champions League titles and 11 Bundesliga trophies.
