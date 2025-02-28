Neymar Recalls Pep Guardiola’s Wild 2 AM Pitch for Bayern Munich Move
Neymar Jr. revealed details regarding his move to Europe in 2013, which saw him join FC Barcelona. However, the Brazilian notes that there was a moment when he could have called the Bundesliga home.
The 33-year-old gave an interview and shared details that one man was working to get him to head to Germany to sign with Bayern Munich and snub the Catalan side.
In an interview, Neymar spotlighted Pep Guardiola’s efforts as the Spanish boss did his best to sell the former Paris Saint-Germain standout on moving to Bayern Munich.
I almost went to Bayern… because of Pep Guardiola. After I won the Puskás Award, my dad kept calling me at 2AM. I answered, he told me to open the door…. I was in boxers. It was my dad, Pep Guardiola and the translator!- Neymar Jr.
Guardiola did his best to present the young Neymar to the Bayern Munich project and told him that he could be the best football player under his guidance.
Pep told me: 'I want to sign you and bring you with me, to whatever club I go to. I will make you the best player in the world. He shows me a paper, opens his laptop, tells me where I’d play…' Pep also said: 'If you don’t score 60 goals in a season, I’ll change my name.'- Neymar Jr.
Nonetheless, it appeared that moving to a cold weather country was something that Neymar couldn’t do, even though Guardiola did his best in selling the project to him.
I was saying… okay, but what team? Pep said: 'I can’t tell you yet because it’s not out yet. I convinced him.' He said: 'I’m signing with Bayern. I know it was a cold city but I will take care of you.'- Neymar Jr.
Neymar eventually got his move to Barcelona, where he spent five years before joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.
After seven seasons in the French capital, he had a brief and underwhelming stint in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal. He announced his return to his boyhood club, Santos, in late January.
