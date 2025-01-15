‘A Genius’ - Former PL Manager Gives Verdict On Mohamed Salah Future At Liverpool, Defensive Reinforcements & More
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is preparing for what would be his final season at Anfield as there is still no breakthrough in negotiations over a new deal. The 32-year-old's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk also out of contract in the summer.
Salah has been in fine form for Arne Slot's side this season, contributing 21 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions. He has propelled the Reds to the summit of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.
The Egypt international is now free to speak to overseas clubs about joining on a free transfer next summer. He is reportedly keen on staying at Liverpool for a couple of seasons more as he believes he can still compete at the highest despite being on the wrong side of 30.
Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of Discasino, former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood shared his views on Salah's future at Liverpool as well as whether the Reds should consider bringing in defensive reinforcement during the January transfer window.
Liverpool have adapted their system recently under Arne Slot, particularly with Trent Alexander-Arnold back in his usual right-back position. How do you think this adjustment has affected their overall balance?
Tim Sherwood: "Well, still top of the league. Still flying. I think if you ask Trent to play anywhere, as long as he's not a conventional right back, and ask him to just defend in that position. If you want him to go forward and get on the ball and express his ability, then I think, he would always be one of the top players in my eyes.
"I think he's a special talent who needs to be in possession of the football. And as soon as he is, players like Mo Salah come alive because there's a good chance he finds them with a pass. His passing range is second to none."
Mohamed Salah remains pivotal for Liverpool despite the uncertainty surrounding his future. How crucial is he to maintaining Liverpool’s attacking threat, and what would his departure mean?
Tim Sherwood: "I think he stays. I don't think he leaves. I think I've got a feeling he might stay at the club. He certainly doesn't go to a bigger club than Liverpool at this stage of his career. He's a genius. I think the fans love him. I think he loves the fans as well. I'm sure that Liverpool will come to an agreement on his contract.
"I hope they do because we want to see him in the Premier League. We always wanna see the best players, and he's certainly one of those. His numbers year on year are phenomenal. So as you say, it's crucial. It's almost impossible. He's one of those players who, if he does leave the club, is almost impossible to replace with one single player."
Many fans argue Liverpool need reinforcements in defence. Do you agree, and who would you suggest as a potential signing to strengthen their backline?
Tim Sherwood: "I don't think they need defenders. I think they're good. I think in time, they will. I mean, obviously, Robertson's getting a little bit on in age now. I think they will look to replace him soon. Maybe at the end of the season, I don't think it's a very difficult market in January to find better players than what Liverpool already have.
"If you're struggling around the bottom of the division, then I think it's a lot easier to find players who can make your squad better. But when you are Liverpool Football Club and you're flying at the top of the Premier League very difficult to bring anyone in with a quality to be able to improve you. So, yeah, I think maybe left back, they would is a position they will look at.
"And it all depends on what happens to the free boys who are out of contract, whether they stay at the football club or not. Konate is back to fitness now. I think he's had one of his best starts to the season.
"Obviously, they missed him, while he was injured, but Joe Gomez came in and did a very good job as well. Jarell Quansah has played a bit part this year, but I think he's still developing only as a young man. And so I don't think there's any real need to go out there and panic buying the area of defence."
As a former Tottenham manager, how would rate Ange Postecoglou's time at the club so far and the upcoming second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal at Anfield?
Tim Sherwood: "I think he's done a good job since he's been there. I think he overachieved last year, and everyone got a little bit too excited. It's very difficult, with the style how wants to play to get that consistency, but I think they will get there in the end. I think that the club need to stick with him, and give him a few more players to work with, maybe strengthen his squad, when they do get the injuries, which they've had recently.
"They put themselves in a good position. It's gonna be very difficult, obviously, to go to Anfield in the evening of a semifinal. And the way they won the game, I think, you know, they feel a bit of grief that Lucas Bergvall was still on the pitch.
"Whether you like it or not, I think he probably got away with there. He was the one who scored the winner. So, I think they'll have their backs up and it'll be very difficult. If Tottenham was to go to Anfield and win, it'll be a massive platform for them to go on and win that trophy."
Finally, what are your thoughts on this season's officiating in the Premier League? Do you believe it has improved, or has it become more of a downgrade with the help of VAR?
Tim Sherwood: "I think it's, it's difficult for the referees now because there's so much scrutiny. You know, they can't get away with bad decisions now because of the cameras, of the replays, and we see everything now. We're drawing our own lines, you know, even if it's not the VAR lines. All these TV companies now are scrutinizing them so strongly.
"If you look at the games in the Carabao Cup the other evening, you know, there would be goals that shouldn't have been given. Now we've had a taste of VAR. I think we have to stick with it. We just have to improve how we use it. I think that's crucial. I wouldn't discard, VAR. I think we need to stick with it, but just make sure we're better at it and maybe do it a little bit quicker."
