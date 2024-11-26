Exclusive: Interview With Graeme Bailey On Liverpool Transfer Business, Mohamed Salah Contract Update & More
Liverpool supporters have been left fearing the worst over the futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk. All three players are out of contract at the end of the current season, and there has been little progress over agreeing extensions despite ongoing negotiations.
Van Dijk confirmed earlier last month that he is in talks with the club, but admitted his future remains very much up in the air while Salah set alarm bells ringing recently when admitting this season could be his last at the club.
Alexander-Arnold has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer as the La Liga giants look to link the right-back up with England team-mate Jude Bellingham.
To hear more about Liverpool's transfer business and Salah's contract update, LFC Transfer Room spoke with TBR Football's Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey).
The future of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk have been hot topics in recent weeks, with speculation about their contract extensions making headlines. What is the latest on their contract situation at Liverpool?
Graeme Bailey: Obviously the Salah situation is well publicised. We know that a new contract is yet to be offered but talks are ongoing. But it stands a deal not close. TTA talks have been ongoing too, but he is yet to make a decision on his future, whilst that is the case Liverpool have confidence he will remain.
In your opinion, who is most likely to sign a new contract among these three?
Graeme Bailey: Van Dijk I believe will stay, probably on a one year rolling - the other two, even Liverpool don't know the answer yet.
Another player linked with a move away from Liverpool is Caoimhin Kelleher. Which clubs are currently interested in him and is he likely to leave next summer?
Graeme Bailey: He is going to leave in the summer, Liverpool know he needs first-team football and he has served the club brilliantly - indeed with Giorgi Mamardashvili there is a chance Kelleher and Alisson could both leave next summer. There are a lot of clubs looking at Kelleher, but he is not leaving until next summer so no real hurry.
Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez have been heavily linked with moves to Anfield. Is there any possibility these transfers could happen?
Graeme Bailey: Marmoush is a player they are aware of, but it has not gone further than that. Kerkez is one of a number of left-backs under consideration, same as Antonee Robinson and Rayan Ait-Nouri, Liverpool could do something in January which might see Tsimikas involved, but it is not likely.
Liverpool missed out on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer. Any chance the Reds could reignite their interest in January or next summer as he has yet to pen a new deal at his childhood club?
Graeme Bailey: He won't move in January and as yet there is suggestion he is ready to leave Spain, but Liverpool along with Arsenal and Manchester City are keeping tabs on his situation.
Finally, any news on Liverpool's interest in Sevilla defender Loic Bade?
Graeme Bailey: Bade is a player Liverpool have scouted - they want another CB even if Van Dijk stays, but that is not seen as urgent at this point.
Thanks again to Graeme Bailey for the latest Liverpool transfer news. You can follow Bailey on X, @GraemeBailey.