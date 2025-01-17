Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of Premier League Clash With Brentford
Liverpool will be aiming for their first Premier League win of 2025 as they face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Reds are winless in their last two league games.
Arne Slot's side played out a 2-2 draw with arch-rivals Manchester United at the start of the year. The league leaders could only manage a 1-1 draw with title rivals Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening as Arsenal closed the gap to just four points but the Reds have a game in hand.
Brentford, on the other hand, secured a 2-2 stalemate with defending champions Manchester City at home. They lost 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Anfield back in August.
Slot has been handed a massive injury blow as Diogo Jota is a doubt for Liverpool's visit to Brentford after suffering a fresh setback. Jota climbed off the bench to rescue a point for the Reds at Nottingham Forest.
The Portugal forward missed training on Thursday with initial indications being he was continuing his individual programme after being sidelined for several weeks with an upper-body impact injury suffered against Chelsea in October.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot confirmed that Jota will be assessed to determine whether he can be involved in Saturday’s trip to Brentford.
The Dutchman said: “There is no doubt about the fact Jota is an important player for us, but he wasn't on the training ground yesterday so that means we have to see today where he is.
"So, it is not sure he will be available for tomorrow. We have to wait and see today.
"He felt a little bit when he came in [at Forest], a little niggle during the half hour he came in. He could finish the game, but afterwards he complained a bit about it and that's why he didn't train yesterday.
"We have wait and see if he is available today and then, of course, tomorrow."
Slot added: “Not because it’s Jota, but I think every player has an individual programme.
“I said this last week as well, 80 or 90 per cent of [the time] they do the same [things], but of course every individual has things he wants to improve or to prevent him from getting a certain injuries that he maybe had in the past.
"Of course, there is an eye on him doing some individual work to prevent him from getting injuries, but that is not only with him, it's for all the others the same.
"There is a special programme for him, as there is for every single player - there is a special programme for every single player - but 80 or 90 per cent is the same for every player."
Jota has contributed eight goals in 19 appearances this campaign for Liverpool across all competitions.
